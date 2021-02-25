Root beer, basketball and strength at CRC

Before the exercise begins later in March, the Cedar River Complex will host a root beer float day from 3:30-6 p.m. on March 9. Cost is $2 per root beer.

Beginning March 13, the Cedar River Complex will hold a youth basketball clinic for first through fourth graders.

The CRC asks young athletes to join them in learning the basics and advanced fundamentals of basketball, and to gain a rewarding experience by participating in fun drills and games that focus on ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork and defense.

This is a non-competitive atmosphere open to boys and girls.

The clinics will be held on Saturdays, March 13 through April 3. First and second graders will practice first from 9-10 a.m. Third and fourth graders will play from 10-11 a.m.

The cost for CRC members is $18, for non-members $27.70.

For seventh and eighth graders, Cedar River Complex is offering CRC Strong.

The purpose of the class is to learn how to build strength from the bottom up, starting with proper form and strengthening the core. Participants will use both weight machines and free weights to improve their overall strength.