Rockow to vies for Hancock County supervisor seat

Hancock County Board of Supervisors will see another candidate seeking a seat in the primary.

Gary Rockow's name will now appear on the ballot on Tuesday, June 7. A 66-year-old rural Klemme native, husband, parent, and grandparent, Rockow describes himself as a Man of God and of faith, veteran, conservative, and a patriot.

“I am proud to be an American,” he said. “I feel I can really make a positive difference. I want to find as much time as possible to meet with every department to dig into and address issues early.”

Rockow said his many concerns about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline looming over Hancock County is his first priority. He noted it is a big reason he decided to enter the race.

“I would propose meeting with all affected landowners about concerns such as drainage, soil profile, and damages,” said Rockow, noting more can be done to resist it than filing concerns with the Iowa Utilities Board, which must permit the project. “I give credit to the Britt mayor and city council for taking a stand against it. The small city of Britt addressed the issue very well. They know it would be devastating and they don’t have the resources to address issues stemming from it. They are doing everything possible to study this situation, more so than just relying on what people tell us.”

In early March, the Britt city council approved a resolution for a petition against hazardous pipelines. The proposed carbon pipeline would be located about four miles south of Britt, which is in its emergency services coverage area. An accident related to the pipeline could overwhelm the city’s emergency resources.

“I’ve visited with people where the pipeline is being proposed through their property,” Rockow said. “Anytime you disturb Mother Nature, disturb the soil profile of that dirt, there are going to be issues. The Iowa Utilities Board only wants to go out five years on damages. I’m saying you to push this thing out 10-15 years on damages, if it isn’t stopped.”

Rockow said another issue that is near and dear to his heart is veteran’s services. With supervisors recently learning that veterans affairs administrator Gerald Edgar is contemplating retirement once a replacement can be found, Rockow said he would like to be part of that process.

“After losing two brothers to Agent Orange, I realize the importance of veteran’s care,” Rockow said. “There are new forms of cancer being discovered within our returning troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. I will work to assist our veterans with the most current information and care available.”

He also cited burn pits that negatively impact military members’ health, much like Agent Orange.

“We need to realize what’s going on with our veterans’ health and mental health,” Rockow said. “The care of our veterans should be of concern to us all. We, as a county, need to do everything we can to support aging veterans.”

Rockow served in the U.S. Army from 1975-1981. He noted that he owns a farm west of Klemme and is pro-agriculture. He used to haul livestock across the county. He and his wife, Sharon, have been married 44 years. They have two grown children and four grandchildren.

“I want to leave our county, our state, and our federal government in better shape,” Rockow said. “I worry about what we’re leaving to our children and grandchildren. I’m not doing it for political reasons. I’m doing it for patriotic reasons. I’m not looking at a 20-year career in county government. I’m looking at it for eight years maximum. I’m committed to the county, I’m retired, and I can give it my full attention.”

He said he will represent the entire county, maximize county budgets through efficient and effective use of taxpayer funds, and will maintain open communications with city officials in Hancock County.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0