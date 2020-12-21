Rockford boys basketball improves winning streak to three games with victory over St. Ansgar

Points were hard to come by in Monday night's Top of Iowa East boys basketball matchup between Rockford and St. Ansgar.

After just one quarter of play, the two teams were tied, 3-3.

But things picked up in the second quarter, and the Warriors were able to get out to a double-digit lead and ride it to a 36-27 victory at Rockford. The win marks the third-straight for the Warriors.

Rockford head coach Bob Engels says his team did some things well against St. Ansgar, but could still use improvement on the offensive end of the court.

"For us, defense is the key. We've got to play defense. We're actually using our offense as part of our defense," Engels said. "The lower scoring part of it is we're not shooting up to our potential."

Neither team could get much going in the first quarter as only 6 total points were scored between the two opponents. The Warriors broke out in the second quarter and went on a 13-1 run to lead the Saints, 16-4, at halftime.