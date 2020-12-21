Rockford boys basketball improves winning streak to three games with victory over St. Ansgar

Points were hard to come by in Monday night's Top of Iowa East boys basketball matchup between Rockford and St. Ansgar.
After just one quarter of play, the two teams were tied, 3-3.
But things picked up in the second quarter, and the Warriors were able to get out to a double-digit lead and ride it to a 36-27 victory at Rockford. The win marks the third-straight for the Warriors.
Rockford head coach Bob Engels says his team did some things well against St. Ansgar, but could still use improvement on the offensive end of the court.
"For us, defense is the key. We've got to play defense. We're actually using our offense as part of our defense," Engels said. "The lower scoring part of it is we're not shooting up to our potential."
Neither team could get much going in the first quarter as only 6 total points were scored between the two opponents. The Warriors broke out in the second quarter and went on a 13-1 run to lead the Saints, 16-4, at halftime.
From there, St. Ansgar was able to find a little more groove offensively, but points were tough to earn. The Warriors were able to control the pace of the game and run their offense to take away any momentum the Saints had. Rockford's clock-eating offense was able to propel the squad to a 9-point victory.
"Defensively, I think we did what we wanted," St. Ansgar head coach Bret Williams said. "Their offense kind of stalled, they held the ball for a good shot. They did a good job offensively. Once you get a lead, that's the kind of offense you want to run."
Seniors Will Bushbaum and Zach Ott led the Warriors with 10 points each on offense. St. Ansgar senior Braden Powers led the Saints with 11 points.
Rockford improves to 4-3 with the win, while St. Ansgar drops to 1-6.
The Warriors will play next at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Osage, and St. Ansgar plays Hampton-Dumont-CAL at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at St. Ansgar.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
