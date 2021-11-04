 Skip to main content
Robots to invade NIACC

NIACC will be holding a Robotics Family Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, for students in grades sixth through eighth, with one adult per student. Anthony Riesen will be the instructor of this camp.

NIACC robotics

A student-built robotic wind turbine simulator spins, sending data back to a computer server in a Industrial Systems Technology (IST) lab at NIACC.

According to the press release, robots can take a wide variety of shapes and forms performing simple tasks and very complicated ones. Students and their guardians will explore a number of different robotics, compare different ways they move, and program them to complete routines.

This is a great opportunity to explore robots, explore careers in Robotics, and tour NIACC’s Robotics Lab. Snacks will be included. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch.

To register for this camp, go to niacc.augusoft.net and search for course ID 10687 or call 641-422-4358 and have course number 10687 ready. The fee for this camp is $95 per family (includes one student and one parent/guardian).

