Robotics tournament is coming to Forest City Family YMCA on Dec. 18

Robots are coming to Forest City.

The Forest City Family YMCA is in need of volunteers for an upcoming robotics tournament to be held there on Dec. 18. Volunteers will be assisting the concession area in two-hour shifts.

For those who just want to check out the free event, the doors will open at 9 a.m. with tournament play starting at 11 a.m. The 2021 Forest City tournament is the first tech challenge being held in town.

Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Natalie Hammer of the YMCA at 641-585-5220.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0