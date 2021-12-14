Roads crew cleans out from snowstorm

A December snow day was tackled without many snow delays.

At the Dec. 14 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided a secondary roads update. Brumm believes the snow removal went well after the previous Friday’s storm, which was the first major event of the winter season.

“As messy as it was, I think we did a lot of rock throwing into ditches,” Brumm said. “We tried to prevent some of that, just kind of rolling it off of the edge.

“As far as snow depths, I don’t know what we got. It depends on where you were at. I walk out in my lawn, then it’s probably four to six inches.” The National Weather Service listed Osage as receiving four inches.

Supervisor Steve Smolik said he believed county road crews did a good job managing the storm.

Supervisor Jim Wherry asked Brumm if he had chainsaws ready for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, when high winds were set to blow through the county, with temperatures hitting 65 degrees on Wednesday before falling to 33 degrees.

“We’ll be getting geared up with the wind and everything,” Brumm said. “We’ll have some branches scattered, and maybe some trees. Cross our fingers we don’t, but Mother Nature’s crazy now.”

Supervisor Mark Hendrickson asked Brumm if he could get a notice in the newspapers about people pushing snow into the middle of the road. Hendrickson said he had seen two instances of this practice from one snow event. Brumm said he had a discussion about it in Worth County, as well. He said the alert could also be placed on the Mitchell County website.

“What typically happens if we get a complaint about that, we have a foreman talk to the person first,” Brumm said. “Maybe the people aren’t always aware that it’s not proper to do.”

In other business, work continues to progress at Balsam bridge, as the south abutment has been poured, with work slated to move to the north side this week. Brumm expected crews to do test piles was the excavation is complete.

“If they do hit rock, which we think they will, they’ll start doing some socket drilling today,” Brumm said.

According to its bridge design manual, “Typically, the (Iowa DOT Bridges and Structures Bureau) requires that drilled shafts for bridge support be socketed into rock.”

Brumm said that the end of the week would be the earliest for socket drilling, in part because of the warm, pleasant weather that would leave conditions wet. Crews will be offsite the following week for Christmas, Brumm indicated, and then after New Year’s Day they would return.

The goal is to have all piers and abutments poured before the break, so that in January crews could immediately begin decking.

“They can pour in the wintertime if they have tent and heat, but aside from that, we can’t really backfill with frozen material,” Brumm said. “But the roadway part might have to wait, because we can’t open it to traffic without guardrails.”

Two shorter span bridges on Indigo Avenue are in the process of design. Recommendation on the south bridge was a four-to-six-year replacement, but Brumm said they would get done earlier than that.

“An equipment update, we got our old equipment sold, and we had found a new boom truck,” Brumm said. “As soon as we get a check written we’ll go pick up a different boom truck this week just north of the (Minnesota) border.”

The new boom truck would be bigger than the previous version, which was sold at auction. Brumm believed it to be a single axle with close to a 60-foot boom.

“I thought it would bring more,” Brumm said of the auction, which included another piece of equipment. “The total sales there, with everything we sold, covered the cost of the other boom truck and then a little extra. We made some to spend some.”

Also regarding secondary roads, the supervisors approved a resolution to vacate 400th Street.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

