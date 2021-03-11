Road crews prepare for spring

With warmer weather upon us, Mitchell County road crews will become very busy.
At the March 9 Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided updates on road projects and road maintenance. According to Brumm, there will be two projects to let the week of March 15, Foothill Avenue and a bridge on Balsam Avenue, which is part of special funding.
“That bridge is tied with the Worth County bridge, so we’ll see how our numbers come in on bridges," Brumm said, adding that bridges are getting more expensive: “So we’ll see what happens with the workload that’s out there."
Brumm said he has had communication with the contractor on the Bailey bridge.
"We don’t have any indication of a timeline yet," he said. "It’s early, it’s March. They’re probably not doing much scheduling yet."
Around a year ago, the Iowa State Legislature altered the requirement on hay and straw transportation. According to details of the 2020 bill, it removed the requirement to obtain a permit for vehicles or combinations of vehicles of excessive size transporting divisible loads of hay, straw, stover, or bagged livestock bedding that meet certain width, height, and length requirements.
“We used to just have a permit for hauling hay and straw,” he said. “They’ve increased some widths and heights for those types of trucks. If the trucks are meeting the state’s requirements of under 12-and-a-half feet and under 14 feet, they won’t need a permit to haul anymore. It might be a bit confusing for some people why they don’t.”
In other business:
• Brumm said he had ordered software for the Mack trucks, with the hope of getting a $1,000 discount on the software. They have also requested an air exchanger.
• Brumm indicated motor graders are running around Mitchell County, an annual spring event. Since the weather has been warm and dry, crews will be performing basic maintenance such as cutting out washboards.
“I know they’ve been doing sign work and some wrenching in the shops too," Brumm said. "It’s a good time to be out right now, but we don’t want to make too much of a mess just in case we get more snow. But if there are deficiencies at intersections we can knock them out.”
“I see the blade out by my neck of the woods,” said supervisor Steve Smolik. “He pushed some snow back and it was a good idea, because he got her back off the road.
“The roads are beautiful other than the washboards. Dust is flying, they look good. We’ll see what Mother Nature does for us tomorrow night (March 9 and March 10) with the rain. Maybe the phones will start ringing after that.”
“It’s not spring but it’s going to be spring,” Brumm said. “It happens every year.”
“The gravels really look good,” Smolik added.
“They haven’t been too bad,” Brumm said, “but there are spots that need touchup.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.