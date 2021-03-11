Road crews prepare for spring

With warmer weather upon us, Mitchell County road crews will become very busy.

At the March 9 Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided updates on road projects and road maintenance. According to Brumm, there will be two projects to let the week of March 15, Foothill Avenue and a bridge on Balsam Avenue, which is part of special funding.

“That bridge is tied with the Worth County bridge, so we’ll see how our numbers come in on bridges," Brumm said, adding that bridges are getting more expensive: “So we’ll see what happens with the workload that’s out there."

Brumm said he has had communication with the contractor on the Bailey bridge.

"We don’t have any indication of a timeline yet," he said. "It’s early, it’s March. They’re probably not doing much scheduling yet."

Around a year ago, the Iowa State Legislature altered the requirement on hay and straw transportation. According to details of the 2020 bill, it removed the requirement to obtain a permit for vehicles or combinations of vehicles of excessive size transporting divisible loads of hay, straw, stover, or bagged livestock bedding that meet certain width, height, and length requirements.