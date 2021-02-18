Riverland names local students to dean's list

Riverland Community College has named four local students to the 2020 fall president's and dean's lists.

Simon Smith of Stacyville was named to the president’s list. John May of McIntire and Tyson Anderson and Cassie Braun of Saint Ansgar have been named to the dean’s list.

To be eligible for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

