River Heights Drive stays connected in a time of separation

At 6 p.m. every night, the bells of First United Methodist Church ring out in Mason City. In response, the people of River Heights Drive ring bells of their own.
A few weeks ago, as the world began to shut down due to COVID-19, a few people in the southeast Mason City neighborhood decided to try to stay socially connected, even as more and more people were starting to self quarantine in their homes.
Now, every evening, many of those in the neighborhood wander out to the front of their respective driveways and ring a bell in solidarity, usually with an adult beverage in hand.
That tradition has taken on the name “Six Bells.”
“Six bells began with a Facebook page for our neighborhood,” Mason City resident Tim Coffey said. “Out of that came the idea of ‘let’s have a virtual cocktail party.’ Another neighbor said 'let’s put up the Christmas lights again,' just to brighten things up.”
The neighborhood’s Facebook page encompasses a four-block radius and keeps the tight-knit streets connected in a time where it is easy to feel isolated. With most people working from home and avoiding non-essential trips out of the house, the time when they can see their neighbors (in a socially distanced manner) is something the people of River Heights Drive look forward to.
“We take a moment out of our day to greet our neighbors, say hello, and let everyone know we’re fine,” resident Tim Putnam said. “I think it’s pretty important for your state of mind and keeping the spirits up.”
Putnam, Coffey, and one other neighbor all own large decorative bells, purchased at Art on the Plaza in Southbridge Mall. Coffey waits for the 6 p.m. bell to chime from the area churches before following suit from his backyard patio.
It’s a simple gesture, but one that has proven very meaningful to the people of the area.
“It’s ironic,” Coffey said. “We’re supposed to be socially distanced, but I think we’re as connected, if not better connected with our neighbors than ever before.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.