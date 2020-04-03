River Heights Drive stays connected in a time of separation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At 6 p.m. every night, the bells of First United Methodist Church ring out in Mason City. In response, the people of River Heights Drive ring bells of their own.

A few weeks ago, as the world began to shut down due to COVID-19, a few people in the southeast Mason City neighborhood decided to try to stay socially connected, even as more and more people were starting to self quarantine in their homes.

Now, every evening, many of those in the neighborhood wander out to the front of their respective driveways and ring a bell in solidarity, usually with an adult beverage in hand.

That tradition has taken on the name “Six Bells.”

“Six bells began with a Facebook page for our neighborhood,” Mason City resident Tim Coffey said. “Out of that came the idea of ‘let’s have a virtual cocktail party.’ Another neighbor said 'let’s put up the Christmas lights again,' just to brighten things up.”