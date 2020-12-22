Richard Lunde: Santa’s helper gone, but not forgotten

“When he came to our family dinners, he always brought a fruit tray. He loved to laugh and make people laugh. He would tease people, and when he played Santa in homes he often slipped the husband a lump of coal when he left," Emerson said of his good friend. "It was funny seeing him driving around in his big Chrysler in his Santa suit. In the fall he went to church festivals and bought up Lefse and Krumkaker and then gave it away. He loved people in nursing homes and had wrapped up to 80 boxes of tissue for Christmas, for those in nursing homes."

Ken's wife Diane tells of how Lunde impacted his life when he was a child.

“We were poor and though we had a tree that year, there wasn’t any gifts under it. Richard and his mother brought us boys, brown and white plaid shirts," Diane said. "I later realized I had worn that shirt for two of my class pictures. Then at Easter, they brought me an orange chick and a pen-wheel, which was a big deal for me. I grew that chicken and kept it for four or five years.”