Richard Lunde: Santa’s helper gone, but not forgotten

CORRECTION: This story has been changed to reflect the correct spelling of former Secretary of State John Kerrey's name.
Known as Santa’s Helper, Richard Lunde’s white bearded face was once familiar around Osage during the Christmas season.
Lunde, who was raised in Osage, personified what the Christmas season is about. The son of Henry and Ora Lunde, Richard began his characterization of Santa’s helper by following in his mother’s footsteps after she had played Santa at a local store called Scott’s.
When Scott's closed in 1966, the Lundes bought the Santa suit, and Richard became the area’s Santa for the next 45 years.
Ken Emerson became a very close friend of Richard, and after Lunde’s death in 2016, Emerson took care of Lunde’s estate. Emerson later discovered several of Lunde’s personal scrapbooks that had been compiled over several decades.
The scrapbooks contain photos, numerous newspaper clippings, thank you notes, and Christmas Cards addressed to Lunde. The scrapbooks now provide a written and pictorial history of Osage’s Christmases and Lunde’s life.
Among the memorabilia are hand-written thank you notes from teachers and students in special needs classes, nursing home residents, and Christmas cards from noted politicians, like former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin’s family, former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver’s family, and a card from former senator and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerrey.
The humble Lunde, who saw his calling to the Osage community, not only impacted this area but impacted national politics as well.
One scrapbook contains a hand written schedule of families Lunde would visit on Christmas Eve in 2005. While others enjoyed their family celebrations, Lunde played Santa in the eight homes in a span of three hours.
The books contain entries of children’s hand written wish lists, and numerous Christmas and thank you cards from children and adults he had visited during the holiday seasons.
Newspaper clippings and a magazine article revealed photos of Lunde with children on his lap, and pictures of him with nursing home residents, and posing with a couple December calendar girls.
That was the public persona of Osage’s Santa Helper, but behind the scenes, Lunde was more than just a jolly man in a red suit. Friends said he worked until he was 79 years old to enable his charitable gestures toward his fellow man.
“When you went into his house, you found he had stacks of toys and other things to give out at Christmas," Emerson said. "He would wrap them ahead of time so they would be ready to deliver during the season."
Like Santa, Lunde was a worldwide traveler. He served as vice-chair of Osage’s Sister City Organization, and traveled to Russia three times. Through the Sons of Norway and personal travel, he made it to Norway 16 times, and took two trips to the Czech Republic.
Emulating his red suited boss, Lunde had a great sense of humor and enjoyed people of all ages, especially children. One of his favorite stories was the time he left his large car parked close to where he had been playing Santa. As he got into his auto to leave, a youngster asked his parent, “Why is Santa getting into Richard’s car?” Lunde always parked at a distance after the episode.
A young girl once informed Lunde that he was the real Santa, because she had been in another town and that fake Santa wore glasses. Richard then reframed from wearing his usual eyeglasses while in the red suit.
As Santa’s Helper, Lunde never promised a child a certain gift, but encouraged them to be grateful for what they would receive.
In a Press News article written by John Skipper in December of 2001 Lunde said, “When I go to nursing homes and say, ‘Santa is here to see you,’ their faces just beam. I know I have brought a smile to the faces of a lot of lonely people. You know the happiness you bring to people doesn’t cost you very much.”
Giving back
Lunde joined the Jaycees and later became a Jaycee senator. His life’s philosophy came from one line in the Jaycee creed; “Service to Humanity is the best work of life.”
A piano player who loved brownies, he played in nursing homes, gave blood, and served and gave to his church faithfully.
“When he came to our family dinners, he always brought a fruit tray. He loved to laugh and make people laugh. He would tease people, and when he played Santa in homes he often slipped the husband a lump of coal when he left," Emerson said of his good friend. "It was funny seeing him driving around in his big Chrysler in his Santa suit. In the fall he went to church festivals and bought up Lefse and Krumkaker and then gave it away. He loved people in nursing homes and had wrapped up to 80 boxes of tissue for Christmas, for those in nursing homes."
Ken's wife Diane tells of how Lunde impacted his life when he was a child.
“We were poor and though we had a tree that year, there wasn’t any gifts under it. Richard and his mother brought us boys, brown and white plaid shirts," Diane said. "I later realized I had worn that shirt for two of my class pictures. Then at Easter, they brought me an orange chick and a pen-wheel, which was a big deal for me. I grew that chicken and kept it for four or five years.”
Ken’s sister-in-law Lisa Emerson, who lived a short distance from Lunde said, “The first time I remember Richard was at the Watts Theater in his Santa suit handing out candy canes after a movie. When I got older, I always admired him for being his mother’s caretaker. He always took time to do things for others. He was a kind, selfless person, who always thought of others first.”
In 2018 at the age of 80, Lunde passed away. As Santa’s Helper, he drew a strong resemblance to the jolly old man, but many think that Lunde, who had a strong faith, was actually striving to follow the example of the Christ child for whom the Christmas season is dedicated.
“When I go to nursing homes and say, ‘Santa is here to see you,’ their faces just beam. I know I have brought a smile to the faces of a lot of lonely people. You know the happiness you bring to people doesn’t cost you very much.”
– Richard Lunde in 2001 Press News article