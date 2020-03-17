Riceville: Winter sports wrap-up

While the Riceville girls and boys basketball teams had an off year, finishing 7-14 (boys) and 13-10 (girls), all eyes were on Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee as he made the trek to the Iowa state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.

Losee had tough competition all the way and finished just shy of his goal of a title.

WRESTLING

Riceville sophomore Lawson Losee wrestled his way onto the podium on Saturday with a 6-5 win over Wapello senior Daniel Meeker in the consolation finals.

To earn the chance to take on Meeker, Losee defeated North Cedar, Stanwood senior Brody Hawtrey by fall at 4:22 in Saturday's first consolation round.

Losee made it into the semifinals of the Class 1A Iowa High School wrestling tournament on Friday with an 8-6 decision over Eagle Grove senior Mark Dawson in the quarterfinals.

The 145-pound Losee wrestled on Friday night against Don Bosco junior Cael Rahnavardi, and lost by an 8-5 decision.

The sophomore began his tournament appearance with a victory in his first round match, as he beat North Cedar Brody Hawtrey by a 14-5 major decision to advance to the quarterfinals round.

