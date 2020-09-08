Riceville volleyball still looking for first win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Riceville volleyball team opened the match against Tripoli with win in the first set on Tuesday night, but couldn't hang on. The Wildcats dropped the match in five sets, 3-2.

Riceville opened with a 29-27 win, but Tripoli earned a second set win, 25-13, to even up the score. The two teams went back and forth again when the Wildcats won set three, 27-25, and the Panthers won set four, 25-19.

Tripoli took home the match victory with a 16-14 win in the final set.

Senior Rylie Dunn had eight kills on the night for the Wildcats. Senior Libby Miller posted 10 assists and sophomore Madison Mauer finished with 31 digs.

Riceville drops to 0-4 with the loss.

Waukon 3, Riceville 0/Kee 3, Riceville 0: The Riceville volleyball team was the only area volleyball team that competed on Monday night.

The Wildcats played back-to-back matches against Waukon and Kee in Waukon. Unfortunately, the Wildcats couldn't muster up any offense and dropped both matches.

In the first match against Waukon, Riceville dropped three straight sets – 25-22, 25-19 and 25-10. In the second match of the doubleheader, the Wildcats lost three close sets to the Kee Hawks – 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22.

Junior Josie Kobliska had three of the team's seven kills in the matchup against the Indians. Senior Rylie Dunn had four assists and junior Saige Sullivan had 24 digs. No stats were available for the match against Kee.

