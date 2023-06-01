Every two years, members of the Riceville Community High School Travel Club learn how to be travelers, not tourists.

During this spring’s trip to Europe, not all of the sights were pleasant. The students visited Birkenau and Auschwitz. But all of it was a learning experience. It was a chance to make the world smaller, and to visit civilizations thousands of years old.

The Travel Club shared a bus with four other schools from across the country.

“It was a great diversity lesson for us,” said Riceville Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “Not everyone values things the way Midwesterners do – as far as being on time and being courteous and being respectful of the adults. Our kids learned a lot by how others treated each other. Out of the four schools we dealt with, our students were so much more prepared – they were prepped for it.”

Some of the biggest difficulties did not come from Europeans, but from fellow American students.

Nicole Smith is the K-12 art teacher at Riceville and head of the Travel Club.

“When we were in Auschwitz, our kids knew – we had prepared them that it was going to be a really heavy day,” Smith said. “They needed to be respectful. Some of the other groups weren’t as quiet, and didn’t give our tour guide the respect she deserved in that place.”

“It was a ‘me’ culture versus a ‘we’ culture,” Schwamman said.

“It was good for our students to learn patience and how to be accepting of other cultures,” Smith said. “It was a completely different mindset.”

Riceville and Osage Community High School students are already signing up for the next trip in 2025 to Costa Rica and Panama. The Travel Club hopes to fill up two busloads for Central America.

Preparation

Every month, the Travel Club gets together. They teach students how to be responsible with their passports, among other things. Schwamman is also superintendent at Osage, and these meetings are attended by Osage students. There is a cooking meeting where they learn to prepare food they will be eating on a trip. They learn how to barter with the locals. They learn how to say, please, thank you, and where’s the bathroom? in every country they tour.

Students are in charge of their passports and their money. They are taught how to be responsible travelers, and to not get pickpocketed.

“We really want our students to be prepared before they go,” Smith said. “I take these students as if they’re my own kids. We have a well-oiled machine.”

“She teaches them how to travel, to not just be tourists,” Schwamman said of Smith. “There’s a big difference between the two. And that’s what this experience does – helping them with their travel for the rest of their lives. That’s how you explore the world, that’s how you learn more about people and the diversity around you. More people need to travel, in my opinion.”

“We want to make good humans,” Smith said.

According to Smith, a traveler goes to enrich themselves with the culture, to meet the people, to really experience the trip, while a tourist is just on vacation.

“Everything is about them, what they want and what they need and expect,” Smith said of a tourist. “We’re trying to teach students to accept and integrate into the culture and learn about where they are, and be accepting of the differences.”

In Europe, students were encouraged not to go to chain restaurants. McDonald’s was not allowed.

As well, students are not allowed to take checked bags. There is too much of a chance for lost luggage, and Smith wants students to travel light. They can only bring a carry-on suitcase, which can be stored in the overhead.

If luggage is lost, it might not be returned before the trip is over.

“You don’t need to take a suitcase you can fit a body in,” Smith joked. “I haven’t checked a bag in 20 years. And there is five in my family. It’s not necessary.”

Smith has been to 22 different countries, and she wants to share her passion with students. This time, Schwamman assisted by going on the trip.

Europe

For 10 students, it was their first time on an airplane, and it was an eight-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean. The students were taught about motion sickness and jet lag.

It was Schwamman’s first trip to Europe. Foremost, she was surprised about the quality of the water.

“You could drink water out of anywhere and it tasted good, there was no chlorine smell,” Schwamman said. “It was quality water – you’d fill up on water everywhere, versus over here where we buy water wherever we go.

“I also believe many of the countries we were in, were farther along than the United States when it comes to planning for climate change in the future – that was interesting in the design of their new buildings and their greenspaces, how they’re working toward more trees and things, trying to help out the planet.”

As an educator, Schwamman was also impressed with the education systems of some of the countries in which she travelled.

“Their education is free,” she said. “All college in Germany is free.

“But you have to pay to go to the bathroom everywhere. It was a big deal when you found a place where you can use the restroom for free – otherwise it was a couple of dollars to use the bathrooms.”

Schwamman noted the Costa Rica trip will be a contrast in many ways. In Central America, you should not drink the water.

According to Schwamman, some of the biggest successes of the Europe trip were the testimonials the students brought back with them.

“Once you experience another country, where you go see things that are so old, the United States seems young,” Schwamman said. “These things were thousands of years old.”

Smith also noted how big the United States is compared to Europe. The group drove through five countries in 10 days. They used four different kinds of money. They bartered in marketplaces.

“We’re very much a plastic society,” Smith said. “It’s good for them to figure out how to use the currency.”

Wyatt Kaski

One of the stars of the trip was Riceville sophomore Wyatt Kaski. To varying extents, he is fluent in four different languages, including Spanish, German and Japanese. He was of great assistance in Germany, according to Schwamman.

“He loves linguistics,” Smith said. “It’s all self-taught. He’s really passionate about Japan – he’s going to Japan this summer for a 4-H exchange, and staying there for six weeks.”

The students travelled not only to Germany, but to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland. A few of the cities they visited were Berlin, Potsdam, Dresden, Krakow, Budapest, Birkenau and Auschwitz.

“It’s powerful to say, ‘Wow, this really happened,’” Schwamman said of Auschwitz. “Especially in our culture today, where people say that never happened, or it’s fake news or something. It really happened. There are real places there.”

One of Schwamman’s favorite locales was Slovakia, surrounded by the Tatra Mountains.

They spent a night on the Danube River.

“It changes the way you look at the world,” Schwamman said. “It makes the world smaller in some ways.”

“Our students were fabulous,” Smith said. “They are still processing and talking about different things they’ve learned. They’ll randomly stop into my room and say, ‘I’m craving chimney cakes.’”

The group found this dessert at a local vendor in Prague. It was a respite from a grueling itinerary.

“This was not a vacation,” Schwamman said. “This was work.”

Costa Rica

There is already one busload heading to Costa Rica and Panama – Riceville Travel Club’s third trip, which they do every two years. Around 38 students signed up within the span of one week. Schwamman indicated they are trying to fill another bus, and she is hoping for 20 students and several adults from Osage.

Parents are also invited. Combined, there are currently around 48 students signed up for the trip.

“That’s how the travel club started here,” Smith said. “It was a really slow process because it is nerve-wracking for parents to send their children to another continent.”

The school chose to work with EF Education First, which according to its website is an international education company that specializes in language training, educational travel, academic degree programs and cultural exchange.

Through EF, Smith trains other teachers. Each chaperone has a set of students and adults for whom they are responsible.

“Our number-one priority is safety,” Smith said. “EF visits all of the hotels and restaurants that we go to, to make sure everything’s copacetic.”

According to Schwamman, as an EF coordinator, Smith has gone through rigorous training. Smith travelled to Costa Rica the previous summer, so she will have some familiarity with the region.

“There is so much training involved,” Schwamman said. “Then we also have group leaders, and they’re amazing. For example, during a Europe trip, a kid from another school lost their passport. They tracked that passport back to the last restaurant we ate at. Kids’ safety is a huge priority the entire time.”

Opportunity

For the 2025 trip, the Travel Club wanted somewhere opposite to Europe. Another consideration is the cost. The goal is to allow a student who works fulltime for two summers at minimum wage to pay for the trip. According to Smith, there are students in Riceville who pay for the trip themselves.

There will also be fundraising efforts. Cost is approximately $4,000.

“That limits the locations where we can go,” Smith said.

“This last trip to Europe was a lot of history,” Schwamman said. “And it was record cold, so we weren’t outside all of the time. The Costa Rica trip is very hands-on, outdoors and active – there will still be history, like the Panama Canal, a lot of culture, a lot of food.

“The ecology piece of this will be awesome, with all the animals,” Smith said. “Conservation and ecology are huge in South and Central America.”

Smith is looking forward to her students zip lining through the rain forest and white-water rafting. They are learning to surf. There will be a folklore night where students will learn about the local culture.

Several students who went on the Europe trip are signed up for the Costa Rica adventure.

Smith said that students should go on the Costa Rica trip to experience something they’ve never experienced.

“We want kids to have those opportunities,” Schwamman said.

Contact

Those interested in the Costa Rica and Panama trip, which runs from April 9-17, 2025, can contact Smith at nicole.smith@riceville.k12.ia.us. Other contacts involved include amanda.conway@riceville.k12.ia.us, andrea.bauer@riceville.k12.ia.us, and shary.ebert@riceville.k12.ia.us.

The trip will be organized by the Riceville Community Travel Club together with the Osage Community School District.

Cost is $3,989 per student, which goes toward hotel rooms, breakfast and dinner, tour guides, flights, a global protection plan, and excursions and admissions.