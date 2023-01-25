Riceville man wins $100,000

A northern Iowa man admits he almost let his wife’s vehicle roll away after realizing he’d won a $100,000 lottery prize.

“I about forgot to put the vehicle in park, and ran inside the store to have them check it,” Travis Hovey said Thursday as he claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Hovey, 41, of Riceville, won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s, 208 West Main Street in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle.

Hovey, a truck driver, went inside to pay and decided to buy a scratch ticket at the same time. He scratched it off when he got back to the car and quickly uncovered a winning symbol.

“I thought, ‘Ah, probably just won my money back,’” he recalled. “But then the zeros kept coming.”

After confirming his win, Hovey rushed home to tell his wife, Tammy, the news.

“I couldn’t get home fast enough,” he said. “I think she was in a little bit of a shock herself.”

Hovey said he and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay bills and retire debt.

