Riceville man in Monday car crash

A Riceville man and two Charles City residents were involved in a Monday accident in Floyd County.

According to an Iowa State Police report, on May 10 at 2:25 p.m., the two-vehicle accident occurred near 165th Street east of Highway 218 and north of Floyd.

Elizabeth Schmidt, 19, of Charles City, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with Joseph Holzer, 20, of Charles City as a passenger, was westbound on B33 west of Quail Avenue when Schmidt attempted to pass a road grader that was also westbound.

According to the report, dust from the road grader was causing poor visibility. At the same time, Brandon Hummel, 35, of Riceville, driving a 2015 Ford Edge, was eastbound when the vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane.

Schmidt was transported by AirMed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Hummel was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center. Holzer was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.

The accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Cowell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, Charles City EMS, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol.

