Riceville girls in first place after win over Clarksville

For the first time in a long time, the Riceville girls basketball team is in first place.
The Wildcats took sole possession of first place in the Iowa Star North Conference on Tuesday night, with a 48-42 win over Clarksville.
The two teams came into the game with identical 5-0 conference records, but after a hard-fought battle that went down to the final minute, the Wildcats walked away with their fifth consecutive win.
The Indians and Wildcats were essentially deadlocked in a low-scoring first quarter. Early on, Riceville got out to a 4-2 lead after a layup from senior Abby Retterath, and a pair of free throws from sophomore Joy Beran. Clarksville then took a one-point lead after a three-pointer from Katie Sterling.
At the end of the first, the Indians led the Wildcats, 7-6.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats took the lead for good, thanks to separate runs of four and six unanswered points. The Wildcats' final basket of the first half came on a bucket from freshman Sarah Anderson, as the team went into the break with a 19-15 advantage.
In the second half, Riceville outscored the Indians outscored, 29-27, and hung on for the win thanks to some crucial free throws late in the game. With 5:24 remaining in the fourth, Riceville held a 41-29 lead over Clarksville. But after a five-point run from the Indians, the score narrowed to 41-36.
In the final three minutes of the game, the Indians sent the Wildcats to the line four times, as they tried to slow the clock and battle back. The Wildcats made four of six free throws in that stretch, the final two coming from Retterath, and time ran out for the Indians.
Tuesday was the first victory for the Wildcats against Clarksville since Jan. 3, 2015.
Sophomore Joy Beran led Riceville with 15 points on the night, with senior O'Malley Fair close behind at 12.
"I'm pretty excited after this one," Retterath said. "I haven't beaten Clarksville since I've been playing basketball, so it feels good."
With the win, Riceville improves to 11-2 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, while Clarksville falls to 9-4.
Riceville will play again on Friday, when they host Tripoli.
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -1.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -2.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -3.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -4.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -5.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -6.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - 01-12-21 -7.jpg
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - Beran
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - Fair
Riceville girls basketball vs Clarksville - Gansen
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.