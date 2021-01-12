Riceville girls in first place after win over Clarksville

For the first time in a long time, the Riceville girls basketball team is in first place.

The Wildcats took sole possession of first place in the Iowa Star North Conference on Tuesday night, with a 48-42 win over Clarksville.

The two teams came into the game with identical 5-0 conference records, but after a hard-fought battle that went down to the final minute, the Wildcats walked away with their fifth consecutive win.

The Indians and Wildcats were essentially deadlocked in a low-scoring first quarter. Early on, Riceville got out to a 4-2 lead after a layup from senior Abby Retterath, and a pair of free throws from sophomore Joy Beran. Clarksville then took a one-point lead after a three-pointer from Katie Sterling.

At the end of the first, the Indians led the Wildcats, 7-6.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats took the lead for good, thanks to separate runs of four and six unanswered points. The Wildcats' final basket of the first half came on a bucket from freshman Sarah Anderson, as the team went into the break with a 19-15 advantage.