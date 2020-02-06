Riceville girls basketball pulls out close one vs. Rockford
Riceville girls basketball pulls out close one vs. Rockford

Riceville 48, Rockford 45

In a close game from the start, Riceville had enough to pull off a 48-45 victory at Rockford on the road Thursday night.

The win was the second straight for the 12-8 Wildcats after losing three consecutive games.

After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, Riceville came back and took an 18-17 lead into the locker room at the half.

After a back-and-forth third quarter where both teams scored 16 points, Riceville came back to outscore Rockford 14-12 in the final quarter for the three-point margin of victory.

No stats were available for Riceville.

For Rockford, seniors Amber Reams and Sierra Kuhlers led the Warriors with nine points apiece. Reams also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32: The Riceville girls basketball team won its 11th game on Tuesday with a nail-biter at home. 

The Wildcats had built a 23-12 lead after the first half, but the Raiders outscored Riceville in the last two frames. The Wildcats held onto a slim one point lead to claim the win.

Riceville will play at Rockford on Thursday.

