Riceville girls basketball falls to Clarksville

The Riceville girls basketball team came into Friday night’s game with a two-game winning streak, but that was stopped in a 62-22 loss to Clarksville at home.

The game looked to be a close one as the teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, but Clarksville’s defense was too much for the Wildcats the rest of the way.

Riceville plays its season finale on Thursday when it hosts Nashua-Plainfield.

Waukon 60, Charles City 34: The Comets dropped their 13th game of the year with a 60-34 loss at Waukon on Friday night.

The Comets close out the regular season at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday then at Decorah on Friday.

Riceville 48, Rockford 45

In a close game from the start, Riceville had enough to pull off a 48-45 victory at Rockford on the road Thursday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The win was the second straight for the 12-8 Wildcats after losing three consecutive games.

After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, Riceville came back and took an 18-17 lead into the locker room at the half.