Riceville girls basketball falls to Clarksville

The Riceville girls basketball team came into Friday night’s game with a two-game winning streak, but that was stopped in a 62-22 loss to Clarksville at home.
The game looked to be a close one as the teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, but Clarksville’s defense was too much for the Wildcats the rest of the way.
Riceville plays its season finale on Thursday when it hosts Nashua-Plainfield.
Waukon 60, Charles City 34: The Comets dropped their 13th game of the year with a 60-34 loss at Waukon on Friday night.
The Comets close out the regular season at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday then at Decorah on Friday.
Riceville 48, Rockford 45
In a close game from the start, Riceville had enough to pull off a 48-45 victory at Rockford on the road Thursday night.
The win was the second straight for the 12-8 Wildcats after losing three consecutive games.
After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, Riceville came back and took an 18-17 lead into the locker room at the half.
After a back-and-forth third quarter where both teams scored 16 points, Riceville came back to outscore Rockford 14-12 in the final quarter for the three-point margin of victory.
No stats were available for Riceville.
For Rockford, seniors Amber Reams and Sierra Kuhlers led the Warriors with nine points apiece. Reams also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Riceville 33, Dunkerton 32
The Riceville girls basketball team won its 11th game on Tuesday with a nail-biter at home.
The Wildcats had built a 23-12 lead after the first half, but the Raiders outscored Riceville in the last two frames. The Wildcats held onto a slim one point lead to claim the win.