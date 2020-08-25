Riceville football to build on last season's close losses

The fact that only 23 points separated Riceville and its opponents in four of the Wildcats' five losses in a 4-5 season last year isn't lost on head football coach Stef Fair.
In his sixth year at the helm of the Wildcats, Fair believes that despite the fifth loss coming to eventual 8-man state champion Don Bosco (13-0) by a big score to end the season, that is something his team can build on in 2020.
"We gave ourselves a chance to win nearly every game, but didn't do what we needed to get the win," Fair said. "That's something we'll take a closer look at this year."
Riceville opens its 2020 8-man campaign at Turkey Valley on Aug. 28 with a whole new set of seniors assuming the leadership role for for the Wildcats, the longtime coach said.
While Riceville loses a group of talented seniors to graduation – including quarterback Sully Fair, receiver Tanner Swenson, and running back/receiver Judge Lossee – the team has 'capable' players to fill their shoes, Fair said.
"Our seniors so far have shown the leadership it will take to compete each Friday and improve on what we did last season," said Fair, who has been in the Riceville football program for 20 years.
Replacing Sully Fair at the quarterback position will be junior Lawson Losee, who coach Fair relied on as the team's leading running back last year. Losee had 1,104 yards on 218 carries and 15 touchdowns in 2019.
But with Fair gone and senior Carter Mauer ready to step up as the Wildcats' top running threat, Losee will move to quarterback to fill some pretty big shoes – Fair was 49-of 99 through the air with 679 yards (13.8 yards per pass) and nine touchdowns.
Mauer had a good junior year as the Wildcats' second threat on the ground, carrying the ball 103 times for 529 yards, with a long of 60 years. He had nine TDs on the year.
"Traditionally, we are a running team and we want to establish that this year," Fair said. "We'll be looking for Lawson to run the ball more, but to throw it when the defense gives us that.
While defense is a concern for nearly every team in the 8-man game, Fair said after giving up an average of 30.7 points per game last season, that will be a key area of improvement for the Wildcats.
The head coach said that so far in the short season of practice, his team has been working on different defensive schemes to tighten things up.
"We want to be able to tackle in open spaces better this season," he said. "If we can hold our opponent to a couple of scores a game, we will achieve our goal of improving our defense."
Fair said it will be important to follow all of the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the IHSAA, especially knowing a team will lose much-needed momentum if it has to forego a game or two because of coronavirus.
Every team will have at least one playoff game this season, even if it doesn't play every game. That's a point of emphasis for Fair.
"In times we are in now, it will benefit a team that jumps out to a good start," Fair said. "We'll be looking to do that and to putting our best team on the field at the end of the year and do well in the playoffs.
"There is no week we can overlook. We need to prepare every week like it's the Super Bowl."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
