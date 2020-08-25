Riceville football to build on last season's close losses

But with Fair gone and senior Carter Mauer ready to step up as the Wildcats' top running threat, Losee will move to quarterback to fill some pretty big shoes – Fair was 49-of 99 through the air with 679 yards (13.8 yards per pass) and nine touchdowns.

Mauer had a good junior year as the Wildcats' second threat on the ground, carrying the ball 103 times for 529 yards, with a long of 60 years. He had nine TDs on the year.

"Traditionally, we are a running team and we want to establish that this year," Fair said. "We'll be looking for Lawson to run the ball more, but to throw it when the defense gives us that.

While defense is a concern for nearly every team in the 8-man game, Fair said after giving up an average of 30.7 points per game last season, that will be a key area of improvement for the Wildcats.

The head coach said that so far in the short season of practice, his team has been working on different defensive schemes to tighten things up.

"We want to be able to tackle in open spaces better this season," he said. "If we can hold our opponent to a couple of scores a game, we will achieve our goal of improving our defense."