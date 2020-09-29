 Skip to main content
Riceville football drops fourth straight game (Press News print)
After winning its first game of the season, the Riceville football team has dropped four straight games, including Friday night's 62-30 home loss to Northwood-Kensett.

There were no stats available for Riceville.

Northwood-Kensett senior Brandon Varner did the lions' share of the work on Friday night, but the team got plenty of contributions all over the board.

Varner rushed for 100 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries for the Vikes, while junior Carter Severson took the ball 11 times for 74 yards and two scores. Add to that 97 yards on the ground for quarterback Kael Julseth, and Northwood-Kensett finished the game with 305 rushing yards as a team.

Julseth also had 149 passing yards on four completions, the longest of which was a 77-yard touchdown pass to Varner.

On defense, Northwood-Kensett had one sack, and four tackles for loss.

The 1-4 Wildcats will travel to West Central for a game on Friday night.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

