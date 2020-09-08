Riceville football can't stop North Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite finishing with 100 more yards of total offense, the Riceville football team fell to North Iowa by a 34-12 score on Friday night.

The game was tied, 6-6, at halftime, but in the second half, the Bison came out strong and outscored the Wildcats, 28-6.

The Bison got rushing touchdowns from Tyler Murray and Noah Hofmann. Hofmann scored an additional two touchdowns through the air, and finished with three receptions for 52 yards. Schaefer also brought a ball back to the endzone on a kick return, finishing with 95 total yards.

For Riceville, Lawson Losee finished with 53 yards on 28 carries, and one touchdown.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-1 on the season. The team will play its next game Friday, at Rockford.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

