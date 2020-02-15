Riceville FFA: Growth in numbers and activities offered

This past year, the Riceville FFA chapter has seen increased involvement in both the number of members participating in activities and also the number of events and activities attended. In this article, we will look back at some of the activities and events that Riceville FFA members participated in this year.

In February, we celebrated FFA Week. There were plans to have dress-up days such as dress like a farmer, official dress, FFA T-shirt day, and blue and gold day. Unfortunately, weather prevented most of those days from happening due to school being canceled. We also had a drive your farm vehicle to school day. Sub-district contests also took place in February. Andrea Gronwoldt participated in Ag Broadcasting and received a bronze. Morgan Drilling, Rylie Dunn, Catherine Weaver, Theo Klaes, Lauren Hemann, Mitchel Marr and Zach Gronwoldt received a gold for Conduct of Meetings and advanced to the District competition.

Our annual FFA banquet took place in March. At the banquet, we handed out awards to our members who excelled during the year in FFA. Also in March, the Conduct of Meetings team consisting of Morgan Drilling, Rylie Dunn, Catherine Weaver, Theo Klaes, Lauren Hemann, Mitchel Marr and Zach Gronwoldt advanced to the district competition and received a bronze award. Haley Gossman, Derrick Dunn and CJ Dunn received the Academic Achievement Award at the District Convention as well.