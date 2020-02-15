Riceville FFA: Growth in numbers and activities offered

This past year, the Riceville FFA chapter has seen increased involvement in both the number of members participating in activities and also the number of events and activities attended. In this article, we will look back at some of the activities and events that Riceville FFA members participated in this year.
In February, we celebrated FFA Week. There were plans to have dress-up days such as dress like a farmer, official dress, FFA T-shirt day, and blue and gold day. Unfortunately, weather prevented most of those days from happening due to school being canceled. We also had a drive your farm vehicle to school day. Sub-district contests also took place in February. Andrea Gronwoldt participated in Ag Broadcasting and received a bronze. Morgan Drilling, Rylie Dunn, Catherine Weaver, Theo Klaes, Lauren Hemann, Mitchel Marr and Zach Gronwoldt received a gold for Conduct of Meetings and advanced to the District competition.
Our annual FFA banquet took place in March. At the banquet, we handed out awards to our members who excelled during the year in FFA. Also in March, the Conduct of Meetings team consisting of Morgan Drilling, Rylie Dunn, Catherine Weaver, Theo Klaes, Lauren Hemann, Mitchel Marr and Zach Gronwoldt advanced to the district competition and received a bronze award. Haley Gossman, Derrick Dunn and CJ Dunn received the Academic Achievement Award at the District Convention as well.
In April, members attended and participated in the State FFA Convention. Kaleb Asfahl, Haley Gossman, Austin, Dereck, Lee, CJ, and Chad received their Iowa degrees. Theo Klaes received a silver in the Greenhand Quiz contest. Hope Nightingale and Alexis Koenigs participated in the State FFA Chorus and Morgan Drilling participated in the State FFA Band. James Beran and Chris Eastman helped out at the convention by participating in the Courtesy Corps as well.
Through the summer months, the members went to many activities. In June, we had our monthly meeting at Lake Hendricks where we inducted our new officers. Brody Koenigs became president, Alexa Houser became vice-president, Morgan Drilling became the secretary, Theo Klaes became the treasurer, Sophia Weaver is still the reporter, Charlie Ring became the sentinel, and Zach Gronwoldt became the historian. The new officers went to the C.O.L.T. District Leadership Camp in Iowa Falls at Ellsworth Community College. The Howard County Fair also took place in June. Hannah Sunnes showed her horse, Carson Hale and Morgan Drilling showed their beef cattle, Alex Franzen showed her rabbits, poultry, and goats at fair.
The Mitchell County Fair took place in July. Members showing at this fair included Lee Fox and Theo Klaes, who exhibited cattle; Chris Eastman and Theo Klaes, who exhibited sheep; and Sophia Weaver, who showed swine. The Officer Retreat was July 23-25. Officers stayed at a cabin owned by Mrs. Nosbisch’s family. The officers talked about the upcoming FFA year. The officers did team bonding games, swam in Clear Lake, and went mini-golfing in Mason City.
In August, members participated at the Iowa State Fair. Bailey Dohlman, Morgan Drilling, Brody Koenigs, Charlie Ring, and Alexa Houser showed pictures in the photography division. Hannah Sunnes showed her horse at the State Fair as well. Morgan Drilling, Brynn Hemann, and Adanna Warnke participated in the FFA State Fair Grandstand Ushers as well.
In September, we had two teams participate in Soils Judging at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Team one for the Riceville FFA chapter placed fifth and advanced to the State Soils contest. Team members included Brody Koenigs, Zach Growoldt, Alexa Houser and James Beran. James received 15th place, Brody received 17th place, Zach received 85th place and Alexa received 118th place. Team two which consisted of Mercedes Leismeister, Mitchel Marr and Theo Klaes received 35th place. We also had seven freshmen attend the Greenhand Fire-Up at Ellsworth Community College. Trenton Swenson, John Langreck, Tyrone Erickson, Makenzi Walker, Ashley Koenigs, Anthony Houser, and Joy Beran all participated in the Greenhand Fire-Up. Riceville FFA members also attended the Precision Ag and Science Day on Sept. 11 at the ISU Research Farm and Borlaug Center in Nashua, Iowa. They learned many different things about agriculture and ag science.
Ten members attended the National FFA Convention at Indianapolis in October and November. Morgan Drilling, Andrea Gronwoldt, Alexa Houser, Theo Klaes, John Langreck, Mercedes Leismeister, Joy Beran, Zach Gronwoldt, James Beran and Sophia Weaver all attended the National FFA Convention. While at the Convention, they mingled with thousands of other FFA members from all over the United States. They also got to learn many things and bring them back to share with the rest of the Riceville FFA chapter. Brody Koenigs, James Beran, Alexa Houser, and Zach Gronwoldt participated in the State Soils Judging Contest in Ames on Oct. 12 and received a bronze award.
Fruit, meat, cheese, candy, cookie and apple cider sales took place in November. The top salespeople included Rylie Dunn who, was the top salesperson; Joy Beran, who was second top salesperson; and Charlie Ring, who was the third top salesperson. Joy Beran sold the most from the freshman class, Theo Klaes and Wyatt Williams tied to sell the most from the sophomore class, Rylie Dunn from the junior class, and Chris Eastman from the senior class.
This year we did reach our goal for sales so we had our bowling party on Jan. 20 with a short meeting before we bowled. Thank you to everyone who bought our products! On Nov. 8, several Riceville FFA female members attended the 50th Anniversary of Females in FFA at Nashua High School. Lauren Hemann, Megan Percival, Alexis Koenigs, Mercedes Leismeister, Alexa Houser, Hannah Sunnes, and Makenzi Walker learned about how females in FFA began and about several career options in agriculture.
In January, senior members have been working on filling out Iowa Degree applications and other members have updated their SAE record books for the start of the new year. Other members are also preparing for Sub-District contests coming up in February. Mercedes Leismeister, John Langreck, and Makenzi Walker also attended the FFA Legislative Symposium in Des Moines on Jan. 28. They spoke with state Sen. Waylon Brown, visited the library in the capitol, and toured the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Riceville FFA Chapter will be celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 22-28. Chapter members will have dress-up days/activities throughout the week. Iowa Degrees will be reviewed on Feb. 5 at West Fork High School. Sub-district competitions will take place on Feb. 18 at Charles City High School. The Riceville FFA Chapter would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our parents, community members and supporters over the past year.