Riceville boys basketball rides dominate fourth quarter to victory

Riceville 56, Clarksville 34

The Wildcats improved to 4-7 after outscoring Clarksville 20-6 in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory on Tuesday night.

Senior Sullivan Fair paced Riceville with 23 points, hitting 8 of 15 shots, including two 3-pointers. Senior Tanner Swenson also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

The Wildcats hit 15 of 21 free throws in the win.

Riceville is scheduled to play at Tripoli on Friday night.

Riceville 41, Central Springs 36

The Riceville boys basketball team beat Central Springs by five points on Monday night. The Wildcats scored their third win of the season with a 41-36 victory.

Junior Sully Fair had a team-high 18 points for the Wildcats, while senior Brody Koenigs and junior Charlie Ring tied for a team-high 11 rebounds.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 2-10 on the season. Their next game is Tuesday night, at St. Ansgar. Riceville improved to 3-7, and will play at Clarksville. Results were unknown at press-time.

