Riceville boys basketball falls to Rockford

Rockford 73, Riceville 61

The Warriors improved to 11-7 with a 73-61 win over Riceville at home on Thursday night.

Rockford jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter, but Riceville came back in the second to outscore the Warriors 21-8 in the second for a 33-28 halftime lead.

The second half belonged to Rockford, which has won four of its last five games.

Senior Matt Schubert led the Warriors with a game-high 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting. He also tallied seven rebounds. Junior Justice Jones also scored in double figures with 16 points. He also had seven assists.

There were no stats available for Riceville.

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 44: The Riceville boys basketball team claimed its fifth win of the season Tuesday at home.

The Wildcats trailed by two points after the first quarter, but came back to lead in each quarter after. 

Riceville will play at Rockford on Thursday.

