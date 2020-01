Don Bosco 62, Riceville 37

The Riceville boys basketball team suffered its ninth loss of the season Tuesday on the road in Gilbertville.

The Dons hit the Wildcats early, outscoring Riceville 19-4 in the first quarter and built a 22-point lead to finish the half.

Senior Tanner Swenson led the Wildcats with 14 points, shooting 6-12 from the field. Senior Sullivan Fair followed with 13 points.

