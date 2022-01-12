Rice Lake State Park hosts ice fishing contest on Jan. 29

It’s that time of year when nature’s beauty turns white, but many people have a hard time finding ways to enjoy it. The Winnebago County Conservation Board has an answer. On Jan. 29, the WCCB will host the Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest at Rice Lake State Park. It will begin at 1 p.m. and run until 3 p.m. Rice Lake State Park is located at 43000 235th Avenue, south of Lake Mills.

For those people that have never ice-fished before, the WCCB will have equipment available to borrow, will offer basic instruction on how to ice-fish, and will drill holes in the ice. Prizes will be awarded in various classes, handouts will be available for everyone to take home, and warm refreshments will be provided.

In addition, there will be a door prize drawing for people that aren’t able to reel in a winning fish. Families are welcome, but any children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. The Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest will be free of charge. Although preregistration is not required, it is recommended. People wishing to borrow ice-fishing equipment should also call ahead to reserve it.

For more information about the Rice Lake Ice-Fishing Contest, or to reserve equipment, people can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. In case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will run on KIOW Radio, the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the Winnebago County Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

