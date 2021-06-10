 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting for Leeman Education Center is June 19
The Leeman Education Center's grand opening will take place Saturday (June 19) at the Cedar Valley Seminary.

There will be public tours throughout the day.

Cedar Valley Seminary

At 9 a.m., walk-throughs begin. At 10 a.m., the Olympic Silver Medal presentation will take place with introductions by Jay Leeman, Jerilou Leeman and Osage Mayor Steve Cooper. Walk-throughs continue at 11 a.m. until the building closes at noon.

At 4 p.m., walk-throughs of the Cedar Valley Seminary will continue.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 5 p.m. A program and reception will follow in the Cedar Valley Seminary main hall, with hors d’oeuvres catered by Culinary Manager Diane Sparrow.

