Reynolds vows to send extra vaccine to Osage during Friday visit

As Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the mass vaccination clinic in Osage on Friday, cases of COVID-19 were surging in Mitchell County.

Reynolds vowed relief is on the way as nearly 1,200 doses are scheduled to arrive in Osage next week.

“First of all, the organization and the availability to do a mass vaccination clinic is incredible in rural Iowa,” Reynolds said. “It’s organized, it’s great. Lots of volunteers and the community really making it happen. It’s so encouraging. You can tell people are very happy.”

Reynolds indicated that because of the system Osage has in place, she was determined to visit the mass vaccination clinic and see the operation firsthand.

“They had called and were telling me what they’d been able to do and what they had the capacity of doing, and so we were able to send some additional vaccines this way,” Reynolds said.

Those extra doses are coming to Osage just in time. Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen said the news that COVID-19 positivity rates were increasing comes a month after Mitchell County had boasted one of the lowest coronavirus rates in Iowa. In fact, at one point it was number one.