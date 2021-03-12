Reynolds vows to send extra vaccine to Osage during Friday visit

As Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the mass vaccination clinic in Osage on Friday, cases of COVID-19 were surging in Mitchell County.
Reynolds vowed relief is on the way as nearly 1,200 doses are scheduled to arrive in Osage next week.
“First of all, the organization and the availability to do a mass vaccination clinic is incredible in rural Iowa,” Reynolds said. “It’s organized, it’s great. Lots of volunteers and the community really making it happen. It’s so encouraging. You can tell people are very happy.”
Reynolds indicated that because of the system Osage has in place, she was determined to visit the mass vaccination clinic and see the operation firsthand.
“They had called and were telling me what they’d been able to do and what they had the capacity of doing, and so we were able to send some additional vaccines this way,” Reynolds said.
Those extra doses are coming to Osage just in time. Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen said the news that COVID-19 positivity rates were increasing comes a month after Mitchell County had boasted one of the lowest coronavirus rates in Iowa. In fact, at one point it was number one.
Ketelsen believes residents have let down their guard because of this past success. On Feb. 16, the county had the lowest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 1.1 percent. By March 10, that figure had risen to 4.4 percent.
“We have seen an increase in cases over the last couple of weeks,” Ketelsen said. “So people need to still remember to take precautions – wearing a facemask, social distancing and good hand hygiene.”
As of March 10, Public Health had vaccinated over 2,804 people since it began mass vaccination clinics, according to public health’s Facebook page. On Friday, 200 received their shots, putting the total at over 3,000.
About 1,170 doses are scheduled to arrive next week in Osage, and all will be administered, Ketelsen said. There are around 800 people still on the waiting list.
“By next week we should have no one on our waiting list,” she said. “People need to keep calling in if they’re interested.”
On Friday, the vaccination clinic boasted over 60 volunteers, four nurses – two volunteer, two staffed. One of those receiving a shot was Waylon Brown, Iowa State senator from the 26th District.
They are still rolling through Phase 1B, and have hit all five tiers, according to Ketelsen. Recently, people 64 and under with underlying conditions were added to the eligibility list.
“It means a lot,” Ketelsen said of Reynolds visiting the Osage mass vaccination clinic. “We’ve heard from so many people in Mitchell County, and not only people here, but people who’ve traveled from other counties to get the vaccine and are very impressed with what we have here.
“It’s exciting to have the governor here. It’s exciting to have her see our operation, and hopefully we can continue to get more vaccine.”
The clinic is located east of Osage Cemetery at 319 Pine Street. To be placed on the waiting list, call 641-832-3500 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.