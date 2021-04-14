REW to remove asbestos from county home

At the previous Board meeting on April 6, Supervisor Jim Wherry brought to the public’s attention how the county home would soon be demolished.
At the April 13 meeting, Wherry said they were attempting to tear it down under an Iowa DNR grant, but this did not work out.
However, a document was created at that time identifying all areas of asbestos in the building. Mitchell County used this guide when it sought contractors.
There were five bids for asbestos removal. Wherry contacted the lowest bidder to see what services they could perform for the price offered. This bidder, REW Services Corporation out of Des Moines, traveled with Wherry to inspect the county home. After taking a look at the building, REW resubmitted a cost of $39,495, which was $1,881 more. But it remained the lowest bid.
REW’s requirements of Mitchell County are providing water, electricity and portable bathrooms. They could possibly get started the end of April or the first part of May.
Wherry contacted the DNR, and they did not have a problem with the company, which is licensed for asbestos removal.
After asbestos removal, the work would be shared by a variety of public and private services. Wherry spoke with the Osage Fire Department to ask them to burn off the top of the building, the only wooden part, before it is torn down – the DNR also signed off on this. The Fire Department reported it might not be until June before they could burn it.
“The fire department would use it as a training burn,” Wherry said.
The fee would be $250 for the first hour, and $50 for each following hour, charged from when they leave the barn to when they return. Wherry estimated this would amount to around $500 total.
Wherry contacted local contractors about tearing the building down and punching a hole in the floor so no water pools there after demolition.
“The water would drain, pull the building down into the basement,” Wherry said. “If they need to dig anymore, then they have to dig an additional hole to put the rubble in. The requirement is all the rubble is at least three feet under the ground. If there’s not enough dirt, which there probably isn’t to cover it, the road department said they’d haul some dirt in.”
Mitchell County would not need a contractor for this post-asbestos work.
Wherry recommended choosing REW to remove asbestos, and the Osage Fire Department to burn off the county home’s roof. As of the April 13 meeting, he had not heard back from local contractors about burying the remains of the building.
“Our big concern is to get rid of that asbestos,” council member Steve Smolik said. “It’s only going to get more expensive if we wait. It is not going away.”
Council member Todd Frein visited neighbors around the county home, and he reported that most wanted to tear down the Mitchell County Care Facility. He mentioned the possibility of injury if a curious teenager decided to take a tour of building.
The Board voted unanimously to approve the bid with REW, and to hire the fire department for the subsequent burn.
