REW to remove asbestos from county home

At the previous Board meeting on April 6, Supervisor Jim Wherry brought to the public’s attention how the county home would soon be demolished.

At the April 13 meeting, Wherry said they were attempting to tear it down under an Iowa DNR grant, but this did not work out.

However, a document was created at that time identifying all areas of asbestos in the building. Mitchell County used this guide when it sought contractors.

There were five bids for asbestos removal. Wherry contacted the lowest bidder to see what services they could perform for the price offered. This bidder, REW Services Corporation out of Des Moines, traveled with Wherry to inspect the county home. After taking a look at the building, REW resubmitted a cost of $39,495, which was $1,881 more. But it remained the lowest bid.

REW’s requirements of Mitchell County are providing water, electricity and portable bathrooms. They could possibly get started the end of April or the first part of May.

Wherry contacted the DNR, and they did not have a problem with the company, which is licensed for asbestos removal.