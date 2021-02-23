Rev. Dixie Laube finds paradise

As children in northeastern Iowa carved pumpkins for Halloween of 2020, Rev. Dixie Laube was beginning ministerial service in Floyd and Mitchell County. A cancer survivor, these autumn luminaries lit her way home.

Laube believes this experience will provide a better knowledge of life, survival and guidance as she stands before her new congregations. She knows what it means to struggle, overcome and move on.

Growing up on a dairy farm outside Clarksville, for her, God was in the open air of the country. Her parents still live in the house where she grew up, and her sisters are also nearby, providing respite as she recovers from almost two years of illness.

In October of 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer. It made her long for family as she went through treatment and surgery to remove her thyroid, as her body entered a new reality. Not everyone wants to help those in need, she found, and this cannot always be explained. But again, she moved on.

“It took about a year and a half to heal and adjust to the medication,” Laube said. “It was really hard. I felt like I needed to get closer to my home support system.