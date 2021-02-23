Rev. Dixie Laube finds paradise

As children in northeastern Iowa carved pumpkins for Halloween of 2020, Rev. Dixie Laube was beginning ministerial service in Floyd and Mitchell County. A cancer survivor, these autumn luminaries lit her way home.
Laube believes this experience will provide a better knowledge of life, survival and guidance as she stands before her new congregations. She knows what it means to struggle, overcome and move on.
Growing up on a dairy farm outside Clarksville, for her, God was in the open air of the country. Her parents still live in the house where she grew up, and her sisters are also nearby, providing respite as she recovers from almost two years of illness.
In October of 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer. It made her long for family as she went through treatment and surgery to remove her thyroid, as her body entered a new reality. Not everyone wants to help those in need, she found, and this cannot always be explained. But again, she moved on.
“It took about a year and a half to heal and adjust to the medication,” Laube said. “It was really hard. I felt like I needed to get closer to my home support system.
“It changes you. It makes you see things differently. Starting here in these two congregations, I’ve noticed the compassion, and they ask me if I’m taking care of myself. We are serving each other.”
For Laube, this service began as a child.
“I have always been involved in the church,” Laube said. “I did youth camp for over 20 years, and I just felt God was calling me to seminary.”
This call did not come immediately. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1998, Laube worked various jobs in the business sector. When she made the decision to attend seminary, she was an administrative assistant in Coralville.
“This is my second career,” Laube said. “Now I’m just helping people in a different way.”
Oct. 25 was her first day at Eden Presbyterian Church in Rudd and the United Church of Christ in Osage. Her house next door to Eden, where she lives with her dog Theodore, is paradise.
For seven years, she served a congregation in northeast Missouri, before putting in her 20-page application to return closer to home. Her trip back to northern Iowa was delayed eight months by a pandemic.
Around a year ago, she had applied to serve as a chaplain at St. Croix Hospice in Charles City, but COVID-19 changed those plans. While she wanted to help the sick and elderly cross over, a worldwide plague kept her quarantined. Everyone was separated. However, he pandemic guided her to Floyd and Mitchell County.
“The church needs ministers,” Laube said. “Unfortunately, we’re few and far between. And I grew up in the country, and living in the country is good for my soul.”
COVID-19 is still preventing her from spreading the word, since people remain isolated. The pandemic presents another obstacle in that she is meeting people wearing masks. When the time comes to remove the masks, it will be like Laube and her congregations are meeting again for the first time.
“Hopefully, when the pandemic opens things up, I’ll be able to make more visits to nursing homes and to the home bound,” she said. “These are two good communities waiting for that time to happen. We’ll take it as it comes.”
More information can be found about the churches Laube serves at www.osageucc.org. As well, Eden Presbyterian and Osage UCC both have Facebook pages.
“I look forward to being part of Osage and Mitchell County, and for the ministry to come,” Laube said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.