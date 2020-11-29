Returning state champion Osage has high expectations for 2020 wrestling season

The team lost three senior starters off of last year’s squad, in Joe Sullivan, Ryan Adams, and Zach Williams, all of whom competed at state. Other than that, almost the entirety of the championship squad is back, with several young wrestlers poised for a breakout year, including 220-pound sophomore Barrett Muller.

"He is one that could really shine for us," Jennings said. "Another probably, we have several freshman, but one that has had a lot of accolades in the youth program is Tucker Stangel. I think you'll see significant number of wins out of him early in the year, and he will make a name for himself pretty quick. Nick Fox is jumping all the way from 120 to 145, so he is making a pretty good weight jump."

"Other than that, a lot of our kids are returners. We didn’t lose a whole lot."

For Mooberry, who competed last season in the 170 pound state finals, the chance to come back and defend the team's state title means a lot. Mooberry recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State, and hopes to end his Osage career on a high note after moving up a weight class.