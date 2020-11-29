Returning state champion Osage has high expectations for 2020 wrestling season

Big results lead to big expectations. After last season, expectations are sky-high for the Osage wrestling team.
In 2019-2020, the Green Devils made program history, as the team won the Class 2A title for its first team wrestling championship in 39 years, and qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament. This season, the Green Devils come in as the No. 2 ranked team in the state in Class 2A, and have four wrestlers ranked in the top four in their respective weight class.
Senior Averee Abben enters the season as the No. 2 Class 2A wrestler at 132 pounds, while fellow senior Spencer Mooberry is ranked No. 2 at 182 pounds, a jump up from where he competed last season at 170. Sophomore Nicholas Fox is the state’s top 145 pounder, while senior Collin Muller, who was injured late last season, returns with a No. 4 ranking at 170 pounds.
With so much firepower returning, the Green Devils are eager to get started on the season in front of them. For head coach Brent Jennings, there is plenty of reason for optimism.
“(No. 1) West Delaware comes back with a lot of firepower, but with our four guys, I think we will have some guys in there that will vie for hardware," Jennings said. "We’ve got four pretty big horses, provided they step up, and do what we know they can do. We’ll be right back in the hunt.”
The team lost three senior starters off of last year’s squad, in Joe Sullivan, Ryan Adams, and Zach Williams, all of whom competed at state. Other than that, almost the entirety of the championship squad is back, with several young wrestlers poised for a breakout year, including 220-pound sophomore Barrett Muller.
"He is one that could really shine for us," Jennings said. "Another probably, we have several freshman, but one that has had a lot of accolades in the youth program is Tucker Stangel. I think you'll see significant number of wins out of him early in the year, and he will make a name for himself pretty quick. Nick Fox is jumping all the way from 120 to 145, so he is making a pretty good weight jump."
"Other than that, a lot of our kids are returners. We didn’t lose a whole lot."
For Mooberry, who competed last season in the 170 pound state finals, the chance to come back and defend the team's state title means a lot. Mooberry recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State, and hopes to end his Osage career on a high note after moving up a weight class.
“I think our whole team is pretty excited,” Mooberry said. “It's not too often that you can say you are the returning state champs. That has got everybody excited to start competing again. We’ve got some young underclassmen that might have to sub in, but they’re pretty excited to be a part of the journey too, and learn from the upperclassmen.”
Whether or not the season will actually be completed is the biggest question that hangs like a sword of Damocles over every winter sports team in Iowa. With COVID continuing to spread across the country, and new restrictions in place on how teams practice and who can attend matches, Jennings admits that this season will be tough. But he is hopeful that if the team follows all of the protocols laid out by the state, the Green Devils will get the chance to defend their title at the end of the year.
If that means sacrificing a little bit of the regular season, so be it.
"That is really the goal is to make sure that kids get the opportunity at the end of the year to find out where they are at," Jennings said. "We’ll do whatever we have to do between now and then to try to get to that point. If that means we have to sit out a few meets, we’ll sit out a few meets. The goal is to let them compete in the state tournament.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
