Resolution brokered in Conservation truck disagreement

As that deadline draws closer, Beaver indicated they would fly a drone over the site and compare old photographs to new photographs.

“The problem becomes, if nothing is cleaned up,” Walk said, “and I don’t anticipate it’s going to, what’s the county going to do about it? Does the county want to spend another $20,000, or what do they want to do?

“You don’t have to answer now, it’s just something you want to be thinking about.”

Incarceration was one option presented in the past, but Walk does not believe a judge would give Kephart jail time, since it is a first offense. The most likely result would be a fine.

Walk reiterated the county is in a bind, and said Kephart’s taxes were not paid up.

“Also, the problem is, once it goes to tax sale, then they’ve got another year and nine months,” Walk said, adding that no action could be taken until then. “You’re talking the first part of 2023.

“In June [2021], it will go to tax sale. If nobody buys it, then the county gets the certificate.”

However, possession of the property would not take place for over a year and a half, and Kephart could stay on his property until then.