Residents demand answers about doctor's dismissal

Residents concerned with Dr. Mark Haganman’s departure from the Mitchell County Regional Health Center gathered virtually at the Dec. 3 hospital board meeting.
And while some did not understand the timing of the move during a pandemic, it was clear they wanted the longtime doctor re-hired.
The Osage medical clinic issued a statement on Nov. 4 saying Dr. Haganman – a well-known physician and community member – was no longer providing care at Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC).
While reports have been circulating that MCRHC CEO Shelley Russell relieved Haganman of duty for voicing concerns with how MCRHC deals with COVID-19 patients, no details about his dismissal were provided by MCRHC, as officials cited confidentiality due to it being a personnel matter.
“The will of the people and the community is to reinstate Dr. Haganman,” said Osage shop teacher and wrestling coach Brent Jennings, who stated he was representing the people of Mitchell County. “He would like to continue practicing medicine in Mitchell County. With this decision you have abandoned us.
“In the words of Maya Angelou, ‘At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.’ Dr. Haganman has always made you feel like you’re the most important thing in his day.”
In response, MCRHC officials had no specific answers regarding the timeline of events that led to the separation between the two parties.
“I’m representing a large percentage of Mitchell County today,” Jennings said, while stating that at the same time he understood the difficult position of the board members.
His group had gathered over 1,400 signatures in 10 days on a petition to bring Haganman back to MCRHC.
Jennings expressed the opinion that many citizens had lost confidence in the hospital administration and the board, and that during the public’s greatest time of need they felt betrayed by the system.
Haganman was the driving force in recruiting new doctors to the clinic, Jennings said.
“[He] is the main factor why so many Osage grads have gone into the medical field. My son Brady is one of them," Jennings said. "All this over a difference of opinion? Have we never heard of conflict resolution? Did any of the board members actually talk to him? Who actually makes the decision to fire a doctor in our hospital?”
Jennings did not receive an answer during this meeting.
Wayne Fredericks reiterated Haganman’s importance in bringing skilled physicians into a small-town clinic system.
“This looks like a black mark on his record,” Fredericks said. “But for those of us who are very familiar with Dr. Haganman’s case, it looks like a black mark, instead, on the record of the hospital.”
“For him to be dismissed like that, it’s just unbelievable,” Julie Roberts added.
Others wondered why the process seemed to them so secretive, and why membership on the hospital board is to them too exclusive.
“Not only is [he] a doctor who’s loved and trusted by so many, but he did not receive due process,” said Carol Anderson, who wrote to every trustee regarding Haganman. “Why is there never an announcement in the paper that there are openings on the hospital board?”
Attorney Charlie Wittmack, a friend of Haganman’s, stated he was present at Haganman’s request.
“In preparing for the meeting today, Dr. Haganman noticed that Susan Freed was appearing," Wittmack said. "Susan’s a really top-notch, first-class attorney from Des Moines who represents the county hospital. After seeing Susan was participating, Dr. Haganman asked me to join the meeting and say a few words on his behalf. So in addition to being Dr. Haganman’s friend, I’m also here as his attorney.”
Wittmack noted that his father and his father’s wife were two of the first coronavirus cases in Iowa. His pregnant wife hunkered down earlier in the year to avoid contact with others. In October, Wittmack contracted COVID-19, and their 16-week-old daughter is currently recovering from the virus.
Haganman had wished Wittmack to inform the board that he thanked them for allowing Haganman to serve his patients and his community, especially during a pandemic.
“It is his sincere hope that he can find a way to serve you again,” Wittmack said. “What Dr. Haganman wants you to know is that he is still here with you standing in this storm. He’s willing to be part of any conversation about the next steps.”
Angie Michels explained to the board she had started a Facebook page, and that all comments about Haganman were positive.
“My mother had recent health issues and no doctor,” she said. “Not that there aren’t other capable doctors. No one is trying to diminish anyone else’s capabilities. But Dr. Haganman is a very special doctor, and his patients are trying to tell you this.
“Thank you for all you do. We know this cannot be easy. The hardest thing is making a mistake right. No one’s condemning you. We’re not angry at you per se. We’re just angry with the process.”
Chairman of the Board John Koster said that the trustees understood what Haganman meant to the community and to the people commenting that day, but that the board of trustees – some of whom were Haganman’s patients – voted unanimously to ask MercyOne to no longer assign Haganman to the Mitchell County Regional Health Center.
No other explanation was given as Haganman's dismissal is still a mystery to most folks in Mitchell County.
“We respect your feelings,” Koster said. “Everything will be taken into consideration. We understand you’re frustrated that the hospital did not provide the public with specific reasons for the board’s decision. This issue was discussed in closed session in accordance with Iowa law. The hospital does not comment publicly on confidential personnel matters.”
Koster reassured the community that the board was doing the best it could in light of the circumstances.
“We have a lot of good providers,” he said. “Sometimes through this process it feels like people think there’s only one provider we have at the hospital. To me that’s a disservice to the rest of the employees.”
