Residents demand answers about doctor's dismissal

Haganman had wished Wittmack to inform the board that he thanked them for allowing Haganman to serve his patients and his community, especially during a pandemic.

“It is his sincere hope that he can find a way to serve you again,” Wittmack said. “What Dr. Haganman wants you to know is that he is still here with you standing in this storm. He’s willing to be part of any conversation about the next steps.”

Angie Michels explained to the board she had started a Facebook page, and that all comments about Haganman were positive.

“My mother had recent health issues and no doctor,” she said. “Not that there aren’t other capable doctors. No one is trying to diminish anyone else’s capabilities. But Dr. Haganman is a very special doctor, and his patients are trying to tell you this.

“Thank you for all you do. We know this cannot be easy. The hardest thing is making a mistake right. No one’s condemning you. We’re not angry at you per se. We’re just angry with the process.”