The Forest City council during the Feb. 21 public forum heard Eva Rosas discuss a Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) program that her 45-member volunteer group has overseen for one year in Forest City. Rosas also presented information for expanding that effort by establishing a Spiritually Motivated Individuals Loving Every day (SMILE) sanctuary in the Forest City area.

“It’s been a year in the making,” said Rosas of the effort to humanely address an overpopulation of homeless cats in Forest City. “We want to take it to the next level and are asking the community for help.”

Expressing her desire to make the effort public and invite participation of interested community members, she said Forest City could become a safe sanctuary for animals and people.

“We can only become stronger together,” said Rosas, formerly of San Diego, noting a desire to raise funds for an acreage to be used as a center point. “This is a beautiful small town. This would not just be for myself or the animals, but the children.”

Rosas stated a desire to gauge the level of interest of Forest City businesses in offering support for such a project, saying her group, comprised mostly of family members and friends currently, wants to help put Forest City on the map as ground zero for such efforts in Iowa.

She said that the TNR group has been working closely with a Belmond-Klemme veterinarian, picking up stray cats and doing many of the things that the Humane Society does. It involves finding and capturing the cats, spading, neutering, and caring for them. She noted having a website and making plans for a Go-Fund Me page.

“I want to see that whole strategic plan, so we can see where you are going with this,” said Council Member Marcia Tweeten, recommending working on the full-blown business plan with the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

Other council members agreed that stray animals and the need for more animal control have been an issue in town. They applauded her desire to help.

“It has merit,” Council Member Dan Davis said. “There probably is a need, speaking as former police chief, and (Police Chief Tom Montgomery) would probably agree. Today, there really isn’t a good place to take some of these animals. This has some potential for us as a city, if it can be done right.”

Chief Montgomery agreed with Davis’ assessment.

“It’s been an issue with animals for a while,” said Montgomery, noting the city has often been more fortunate regarding stray dogs. “With dogs, we put them on Facebook and nine times out of 10, they’re claimed. (Animal complaints) should come to us. Most dogs go home or the owners come and get them.”

Council members did not take any action on Rosas requests at the meeting. They invited her to return to another council meeting after a business plan and more legwork has been completed on her projects.