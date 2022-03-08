Republican state legislators return to Forest City to meet with constituents

Republican state legislators, Rep. Henry Stone, Sen. Dennis Guth, and Rep. Terry Baxter returned to NSB Bank in Forest City on March 4 to keep area residents informed on statehouse issues and priorities.

The forum was in follow-up to visits they made to Winnebago County in February. Additional events were held in Lake Mills and Thompson.

Guth said that two days earlier, the Iowa Senate passed four bills by 48-0 votes, one by 44-5, and another 31-17 of six bills passed that day.

“It’s really not that we have as much contention as what the news tries to make it look like, but nobody wants to hear about how we all agreed on anything,” Guth said.

Guth talked about a bill he ran on the Senate floor during the week, related to a 2017 law that prohibits the investment of state retirement funds, such as IPERS, in companies that discriminate against Israel. He said Ben & Jerry’s has decided not to sell in lands they think belong to Palestine, even though they are in Israel. The state did not directly invest in Ben & Jerry’s but did in Unilever, its parent company. The bill changes the definition of company in the law, allowing for the support of Israel by disinvesting in companies such as Unilever.

Baxter said the Iowa House of Representatives passed 30 bills two days earlier. He noted some lesser known house bills, including bills to increase penalties for heroine dealers and for jury tampering, lengthen the time for newborn safe haven, provide for right-to-try unapproved medications/treatments, and provide a $200,000 appropriation to the USS Iowa battleship christening and commissioning.

Stone said it was a monumental week for Iowa with Gov. Kim Reynolds signing the largest tax cut bill in Iowa’s history as well as getting a surplus of money in state coffers back into the hands of taxpayers. He said probably most meaningful to him personally was seeing the passage of a bill that he co-authored.

“We passed the Save Girls Sports Act, allowing girls to have the ability to compete on a level playing field” Stone said. “It lets biological males compete with other biological males.”

A resident voiced concern about vouchers for private schools.

“I understand that the argument is that public money should go to public schools,” Stone said. “Here in Iowa, public money does go to private schools. Public money goes to kids who go to Waldorf (University). Waldorf receives $356,000 a year. They are a private, for-profit school that receives public money along with, basically, every other college and university in Iowa.”

Stone said private schools have to report ISAS assessment data as well as the consolidated accountability and support application that is a one-stop shop for compliance information in all areas of education. He noted that they have to certify enrollment, be accountable to the basic educational data survey, do annual desk audits for accreditation, and report graduation rates.

“They don’t account for every single thing that the public schools do, but they do account for a large piece,” Stone said.

Winnebago County auditor Karla Weiss noted a reduction in the time absentee voting. She asked about allowing for a telephone number and/or email address on the envelopes for responding to absentee ballot request forms, in order to get ahold of people as needed if there are issues or concerns. Weiss also recommended that it would help to be able to mail absentee ballots at least several days before in-person absentee voting begins in auditors’ offices.

Stone said that, largely, only committee chairs can submit bills that could directly help enact changes Weiss seeks.

“Karla does a fantastic job up here, cutting through all of the rhetoric that’s out there on both sides,” said Stone, noting her recently being named to the Iowa Secretary of State Auditor Advisory Group. “Iowa elections are safe and secure.”

The legislators also responded with their concerns about threats to democracy.

“I’m really concerned on the federal level,” Baxter said. “The federal level has a lot of issues that are happening where there is freedom-of-speech censorship taking place. I had my own posts censored, speaking of some things just as a legislator. There was no reason to censor them.”

Guth cited the unparalleled ability of citizens in this country to have input in government.

“We actually live in a representative republic,” Guth said. “You spend time to elect people that are, perhaps, going to spend more time doing research than what the average citizen is able to do. They are to represent you in government.”

Stone said that, in Iowa, legislators do reach across the aisle.

“What I think our greatest threat to democracy right now is the use of social media and the internet.” Stone said. “That goes along with Google, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, and all of them.”

The Forest City Legislative Forums were sponsored by Winn-Worth Betco, Forest City Economic Development, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, and Hancock County Economic Development.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

