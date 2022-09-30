Republican candidates decry direction of country at meet and greet event

Many of the mostly state and local candidates gathered outside the Winnebago County Courthouse on Sept. 24 emphasized growing nationwide crises and infringements on personal freedoms.

The public meet and greet with candidates who are up for election in the Nov. 8 general election was organized by Winnebago County Republicans.

United States Congressman Randy Feenstra talked with Forest City Police Officer Mark Wubben and others about America’s cascading drug problem.

“Drugs coming up from the southern border is a problem,” Feenstra said. “I’m repeatedly hearing about this from law enforcement wherever I go and it creates a whole set of other problems.”

He cited significant increases in, and consequences of, illegally imported Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and heroin that are compounding the nation’s health and mental health resources as well as further straining local medical and EMS resources.

“I’m hearing a lot about meth,” Feenstra said. “We stopped over-the-counter of epinephrine, getting it behind the pharmacy counter, and addressed anhydrous (ammonia). Now, it’s all coming up from Mexico. The open border and powerful drug cartels in Mexico, it’s really a double whammy for America.”

In public remarks, Feenstra advocated for sealing the U.S. border immediately. He cited an unnecessary devastation of the country’s energy markets along with massive debt, inflation, and rising interest rates as spiraling completely out of control under the Joe Biden Administration.

“We have ethanol and biofuels and if you want to have national security, you have to be energy independent,” said Feenstra, noting the potential for much higher-than-average winter heating costs. “We’re in a massive debt spiral and need to hold this Biden Administration responsible. The Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates on the debt.”

The self-described “100% pro-life” candidate advocated for a return to the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness that the nation’s founding fathers intended. He urged all Christians and conservatives to do everything possible to help change the outcome for a nation being led into rapid decline.

Iowa House District 7 Representative Henry Stone addressed unprecedented attacks on personal freedoms across America.

“We’re taking good care of Iowa,” he said. “We’ve tried to protect Iowa as quickly as we can.”

“We have to stop Biden economics and all these bad decisions and millions of illegal immigrants pouring over our border,” Stone continued. “That starts this year. We need pushback. We took off the masks, protected jobs when people didn’t want to get vaccinated. It’s not like you can take it back out of your body. If you object to that, it’s your choice. It’s a personal choice. We will protect personal choice.”

Stone cited work on a new national bill to address environmental, social and governance policy being applied by more banks. He noted that ESG could equate to corporate governance, discrimination, unfair lending practices, and more. He noted that it is not based on government standards and it is taking away personal freedoms from Americans and Iowans.

“This does affect hard-working Iowans right now,” Stone said. “I don’t know that it’s known right now. We need to get the word out about this legislation. It will keep all the woke agenda out of our financial institutions.”

District 3 Winnebago County Supervisor Bill Jensvold is as local of any featured candidate at the event. Citing the urgency of national concerns the country is facing, he addressed those issues and mirrored Feenstra’s emphasis on the need for energy independence.

“I have two first cousins from Buffalo Center, Iowa, who work on seismographic shifts,” Jensvold said. “There is more oil in our country than practically anywhere else. There’s so much oil out there that there is no reason we’re not energy independent except irresponsibility in Washington, D.C.”

Jensvold also voiced his concerns about election fraud in the United States.

“Without getting to the bottom of election fraud, we’re not going to get to the bottom of anything that’s going on in this country,”Jensvold said. “Maybe it was not here in Iowa so much as in other places.”

Jensvold noted that in Pennsylvania it was determined that more people voted than were registered to vote.

“How can you certify that election?” he said. “There are many instances of what’s going on out there. Why silence everyone that talks against what their agenda is? That’s been the case in every country that’s been taken over – silence critics and take over the country. Anyway, I guess you know where I stand. I’m a homegrown domestic terrorist.”

Julie Swenson, who is running for re-election as Winnebago County treasurer, said her office has been working very diligently to get everyone to come in and get a driver’s license with Real ID by May 3, 2023, for flying or accessing federal buildings.

Winnebago County Republican Chair Charles Tweeten said organization for the courthouse lawn event began two months ago on the heels of a joint family values event with Hancock County Republicans (Red, White, Blue, and You) featuring Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig at the fairgrounds in Britt.

“We decided let’s reach out to the candidates and see who can make it,” Tweeten said. “We invited the whole slate of Republican candidates. We had a group that started contacting the candidates and got the names and started getting the word out to everyone. Our basic focus was just to give people an opportunity to meet the candidates one-on-one and let the candidates meet the people.”

Steve Kaduce of Forest City led the group that gathered with the candidates in prayer, thanking God for the opportunity to support candidates who share their values.

Thomas Coffman of Forest City said he hoped to talk to Representatives Stone and Feenstra about an issue affecting military veterans.

“I’ve been an active supporter of the party since (Ronald) Reagan was in office,” he said. “”I’m retired military and was a Navy journalist.”

He said is issue of concern is Veterans Administration identification numbers getting lost in the shuffle when VA medical surgeries or procedures are done at another facility. He noted that the VA system is rejecting payment for third-party billings. He insisted that hospitals and clinics tend to panic and then try to bill veterans to recoup payment. He said billing/legal protections are needed for veterans who do not have his background as a former VA director of a company.

“In my case, it was $93,000,” he said. “They eventually try to bill veterans directly. That’s my issue. Hospital billing is a big, big problem.”

Shanna Eastvold, who is running for Winnebago County recorder, called it “awesome seeing and getting to know everyone around the county." She is a Winnebago Industries production supervisor overseeing a staff of about 50 people at the company’s Lake Mills facility. She has also served as a volleyball coach in the Lake Mills and Buffalo Center school districts.

“I can’t stress enough to get out and vote,” Eastvold said. “Everyone’s vote counts. Every vote matters.”

“We need a fiscal conservative with a conservative agenda like myself,” said Todd Halbur of Clive, candidate for state auditor.

The University of Iowa graduate with business degrees in marketing and finance has 15 years of banking experience in addition to overseeing a company, which provides school supplies, for 18 years. He said his top priorities are to save taxpayer money by reducing fraud, waste, and abuse as well as facilitating accountability for all taxpayers and streamlining the amount of government bureaucracy.

Dave Rowley, candidate for Iowa Senate, said he has resided in western Iowa for 37 years.

“I’m running for District 5 and I couldn’t be more proud and excited to be doing it,” Rowley said.

He said he is pro-life and noted that the fetal heartbeat bill is back on the table.

“That’s a key priority,” Rowley said.

He conveyed his condolences, thoughts, and prayers to employees at the Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills, who recently received word of its closure.

“The State of Iowa is there for them,” he said. “Our governor is about re-employment.”

Winnebago County Supervisor running for re-election in District 1, Terry Durby, said he is working for a high quality of life for everyone in the county. He cited the importance of a proposed countywide levy to help fund EMS service in Winnebago County, referencing a series of EMS town hall meetings being held on the topic.