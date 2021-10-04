Representative of Sen. Grassley's office to be in Hancock County Oct. 26

Regional director Matt Rector of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-Iowa) office will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hancock County Extension Office Classroom at 325 West 8th Street in Garner on Oct. 26.

Sen. Grassley’s regional directors based in Sioux City, Des Moines and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 30 counties around Iowa throughout October. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

These meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website, www.grassley.senate.gov/services/help-with-federal-agencies.

