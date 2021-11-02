 Skip to main content
Rep. Stone leads bill through Iowa House to protect Iowans' individual rights

  • Updated
Henry Stone.JPG

Rep. Henry Stone (R-Forest City) is shown on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives where he recently led a bill to ensure worker rights in regards to vaccine mandates.

On Oct. 28, State Representative Henry Stone (R-Forest City) led House File 902, which is a bill to protect Iowans' personal freedoms in regards to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, on the floor of the Iowa House.

This bill creates a process businesses must follow to allow medical and religious exemptions from any COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Additionally, it guarantees that employees who are fired due to their decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for unemployment insurance.

"When the Biden Administration announced their plans to infringe on the rights of Iowans, our constituents spoke up loud and clear," Stone said. "We got to work on finding a solution that would provide protections for Iowans' individual rights, while avoiding putting our businesses between a rock and a hard place. I believe this bill accomplishes that goal and I was proud to lead it through the Iowa House."

The bill passed the Iowa House by a vote of 67-27.

