Rep. Feenstra to serve on energy, climate, and conservation task force

United States House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, recently announced that Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa's 4th congressional district will serve on the Energy, Climate, and Conservation task force.

“I am honored Leader McCarthy selected me to serve on this task force, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on these important issues,” Feenstra said. “Together, we will work on developing commonsense, pro-innovation policies that empower our farmers and producers."

Feenstra said that as the number one state in ethanol and biodiesel production, Iowa is already at the forefront of clean energy solutions. He cited a recent study found the carbon intensity of ethanol has decreased by 23 percent.

"The industry is exploring impressive new carbon capture technology that could help biofuels become net carbon negative," Feenstra said. "With these exciting new developments, I look forward to bringing Iowa’s perspective to the table."

In a news release, Feenstra vowed to continuing fighting for Iowa biofuel producers, crop growers, and livestock farmers as a member of the task force, which will expand Republican commitments to reducing global emissions.

He said the Energy, Climate, and Conservation task force will serve as an important counter to the Democrats’ approach to energy and the environment, which is focused on "one-size-fits-all Green New Deal provisions that will tax and regulate family farms straight out of business."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0