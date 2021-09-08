Rep. Feenstra introduces bill to establish program utilizing biofuels

Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra of Iowa's 4th congressional district introduced H.R. 5090, the Biofuel Cell Research Act, on Sept. 7.

The bill directs the Department of Energy Secretary to establish a research, development, and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main fuel source.

A study and demonstration would stem from recent advancements in fuel cell technology, in which ethanol is used as the primary fuel source to generate electricity. This electricity is then used to power vehicle engines, resulting in a net zero carbon emission power source.

The proposal was referred to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, where Feenstra serves on the Subcommittee on Energy.

“I am eager to explore ways we can advance fuel cell systems to expand the use of biofuels," Rep. Feenstra said. "Electric vehicles still rely on baseload power generation, a process that requires nonrenewable resources. My Biofuel Cell Research Act would bring us one step closer to developing liquid fuel vehicle engines that rely primarily on clean-burning biofuels, in turn helping farmers and biofuel producers.”

Feenstra has introduced and sponsored a number of proposals to support Iowa farmers and biofuel producers, including the bipartisan Small Refinery Exemption and Clarification Act of 2021. Feenstra also helped introduce the Year-Round Fuel Choice Act of 2021.

