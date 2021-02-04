Renee's Loving Care keeps families safe

Renee Burdett is always on call.
In 2009, after caring for her mother – who died of Lou Gehrig’s disease – she started Renee’s Loving Care in Osage.
An unintended but welcome consequence in 2020 was the likelihood her business saved lives in Mitchell County. COVID-19 spread, aiming its wrath at the elderly. Loving Care’s goal of keeping them in their homes has served as a defense against the pandemic.
“With COVID-19, everything has changed,” Burdett said. “More people are confined to their homes versus being able to go out. If they were in a facility, they’d be confined to a facility, and they wouldn’t be able to see their family members. I’ve got a problem with that, with people who are severely ill and might be actively dying, and might have to die without their family around.”
Burdett is also aware that long-term facilities are essential. Not all families have the resources to handle family members who might not be safe at home. Those facilities are doing their best in dealing with COVID-19.
Without Loving Care, its clients could be separated from a pet or a spouse. Preserving that connection is essential.
“If they have a pet or a spouse, they can at least be there with them. That’s important," she said.
Before starting her own business, Burdett served as regional manager for a cell phone company. When her mother, Marilyn Hall, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, it got to the point where she was able to work from home in order to take care of her.
“I’ve been paying it forward ever since,” she said.
One of her clients asked why she was working through COVID-19. Burdett replied, “because there’s somebody worse off than I am that needs my help. And you’re one of them.’
“I have been adopted into some wonderful families," Burdett said.
In one case, a man raised Morgan horses.
“I stood him up one day, and the granddaughter had a plan. She was going to bring the horse up to him in the window,” Burdett said. “When the horse reared up and came back down, the man started talking to the horse through the window.”
After 10 minutes, Burdett could no longer hold him up. But they could not get the horse to leave. It stood there all day, waiting for its master to come outside, until his son came home and walked it back to the barn.
Moderna
The system is working. Burdett knocks on wood. Only one client out of 200 has contracted COVID-19, and that was a person whose family did not follow Burdett’s suggestions. Loving Care had to stop services because the client had too many people entering and exiting the home.
“A week later, the whole family got it,” Burdett said.
Her staff disinfect on their way into a home and on their way out.
“There are times I don’t send the same employee to multiple houses," Burdett said. "We’re all high risk here, and we don’t want to transfer it to anyone else. The precautions work.”
Loving Care’s staff received the Moderna shot around three week ago. Half received the second vaccination on Jan. 29, the other half on Feb. 2. The second shot took a toll, as is common. Severe pain, nausea and a slight fever kept Burdett awake that night. By the next day, the side effects were gone.
One of her long-term employees got the worst of it. After his shot, he landed in the emergency room.
“His blood pressure was sky high,” Burdett said. “They’re giving you the actual antibody, so everyone’s going to react differently to it. But if it can save one of our lives or one of our clients’ lives, it’s worth it.”
Fortunately for Burdett’s employee, he came home from the ER the next day. He even stopped by the office to check on Burdett and his coworkers.
Heart
COVID-19 has tremendously changed what Loving Care does.
“I’ve never done so much disinfecting in my life,” Burdett said. “My gas card is the cleanest gas card in town.”
The stories of those ushered peacefully into the next world, into the next stage of life, keep adding a patch to Burdett’s quilt.
A man had just bought a speedboat. Not long afterward he found out he had cancer. One weekend, she had some friends help put his boat in the water and drive it up the Cedar River. Burdett pushed him down the bank in his wheelchair and pulled him into the boat. He passed the next day.
There was a retired veteran whose only wish was to be home by Easter, to have dinner with his family and sleep in his bed one more time.
“We made it,” Burdett said. “But it was about a week later when he said, ‘I’m ready for my shot.’"
She was perplexed.
“The shot to put me down," the veteran explained.
“I said, ‘No, we don’t do that, honey.’ It doesn’t work like that.’ There was just a sad look in his face," she said. "He was ready.”
As well, for the teachers who informed her vision of the world, Burdett was able to help them leave the world. She moved into her science teacher Charlie Hart’s house for three weeks until he passed.
“He didn’t want me to leave him alone,” Burdett said. “The conversations we had were amazing. He said, ‘You know, Miss Renee, you were the only student that would not dissect a frog.’ I said, ‘I’ll tell you what – I’ve made it 50-some years of my life not knowing how to dissect a frog. I didn’t need to know it.’
“He said, ‘Miss Renee, you were just a little stubborn thing.’ And I said, ‘Yes, and so were you.’”
Levity
Awaiting the blizzard which would come the next day, Burdett sat in her office on Main Street. She believes her ever-presence occasionally gets on her workers’ nerves, but not in a bad way. It guides them.
The passion of Loving Care’s service is written on the walls in stencil, a poinsettia from Christmas rested its leaves in one corner. Aware it is not December, a string of Christmas lights still lead to her desk. The end of life must remain festive, there must be levity and a sense of place. It is OK to laugh at death.
Burdett has a waiting list of 60. One reason for this boom is because older citizens remember a time when caring for the family was simply how things were done.
Grandma stayed at home until it was time to go.
Burdett balances life and death and waters her poinsettia even though it is February. Soon enough, it will again be Christmas, and a dying man will need one last holiday dinner, his own bed, his family.
