Renee's Loving Care keeps families safe

The stories of those ushered peacefully into the next world, into the next stage of life, keep adding a patch to Burdett’s quilt.

A man had just bought a speedboat. Not long afterward he found out he had cancer. One weekend, she had some friends help put his boat in the water and drive it up the Cedar River. Burdett pushed him down the bank in his wheelchair and pulled him into the boat. He passed the next day.

There was a retired veteran whose only wish was to be home by Easter, to have dinner with his family and sleep in his bed one more time.

“We made it,” Burdett said. “But it was about a week later when he said, ‘I’m ready for my shot.’"

She was perplexed.

“The shot to put me down," the veteran explained.

“I said, ‘No, we don’t do that, honey.’ It doesn’t work like that.’ There was just a sad look in his face," she said. "He was ready.”

As well, for the teachers who informed her vision of the world, Burdett was able to help them leave the world. She moved into her science teacher Charlie Hart’s house for three weeks until he passed.