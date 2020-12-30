Removal letter reveals more about Dr. Haganman's 'firing'

“The narrative that Shelly Russell or any individual at Mitchell County Regional Health Center demanded that Dr. Haganman’s employment with MercyOne be terminated is false.”

On the opening page, the letter from Russell to Schlader reads in part: “We ask that Mercy immediately remove Dr. Haganman from his position at MCRHC.”

And again on the last page: "We are requesting that he be removed from MCRHC immediately.”

The letter does not make clear whether MercyOne removed Haganman from employment at MercyOne or only from MCRHC.

Relegating responses to the public relations department is a problem for Wittmack. He says it suggests a lack of transparency from those behind the scenes making the decisions.

In another example from the letter, a list of Haganman’s "disruptive behaviors" is qualified as being documented through emails and personal conversations. Yet, Wittmack said these proofs are not disclosed to the public, whether for the sake of anonymity or otherwise.

The sentiment prevalent among many in Osage is the desire to hear more from each party – from the hospital and from Haganman.

Claims of profiteering