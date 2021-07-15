Relief coming to small towns across Iowa

“The City Council and [Mayor Steve Cooper] have really not had serious conversations about how the money would be spent,” Penney said. “They, Jerry [Dunlay] and I have been so busy with everything else going on that we haven’t even made a wish list.

“We are fairly certain that we cannot use any of the money toward the water and sewer projects that are currently under construction, or to make payments on the bonds we sold in June to finance those capital projects. We also can’t use the money to reduce property tax rates. We [also] don’t need to have details on how we will spend the money in order to apply to receive funds.”

Penney said Osage would need to have a project in place by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

“I’d like to see the money used in a way which will have an impact on the greatest number of our citizens, but I have no idea what that might look like,” she said.

