Relief coming to small towns across Iowa

Relief is coming to small towns across Mitchell County.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced $222 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds for cities with populations of less than 50,000. This money is in addition to the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress in March.
The Iowa Department of Management will distribute the funds.
Saint Ansgar City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Woods has only begun to wade through the first round of paperwork, and she is still waiting to hear back from the Iowa Department of Management.
"I don't know much about it yet," Woods said.
For Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney, the details are still hazy as well.
“What I know right now is that the estimated amount for Osage is $529,779.12,” Penney said. “This will be split into two payments to be received a year apart.”
This amount is based on the United State Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of Osage’s population, which was 3,555, and $149.02 per capita. The amount could be more if other Iowa cities do not submit a timely application to receive their share, according to Penney.
The unclaimed city funds can be designated to go to the State of Iowa. If undesignated, the funds will stay in the pot of money set up for cities, which would increase the per capita rate for every other city.
“The City Council and [Mayor Steve Cooper] have really not had serious conversations about how the money would be spent,” Penney said. “They, Jerry [Dunlay] and I have been so busy with everything else going on that we haven’t even made a wish list.
“We are fairly certain that we cannot use any of the money toward the water and sewer projects that are currently under construction, or to make payments on the bonds we sold in June to finance those capital projects. We also can’t use the money to reduce property tax rates. We [also] don’t need to have details on how we will spend the money in order to apply to receive funds.”
Penney said Osage would need to have a project in place by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“I’d like to see the money used in a way which will have an impact on the greatest number of our citizens, but I have no idea what that might look like,” she said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.