Reinert, Goll crowned to reign over 2022 Hancock County District Fair

On July 27, Mallory Reinert of rural Goodell was crowned as the 2022 Hancock County District Fair Princess.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District second grade student lives on a farm with her parents, Mark and Leah Reinert. They raise hogs and cattle. She loves animals and has dogs, cats, and horses. She was scheduled to be a repeat participant in the bucket calf show at the fair this year.

“She was standing by the show ring and watched the (former) princess hand out prizes and represent the fair and she thought it would be fun,” said her father Mark. “She’s doing it now. She helps with all the shows possible and grandstand events if she’s around.”

He said she will also be representing the county fair at the Britt Draft Horse Show this fall and at many local parades throughout the coming year.

“She is just on cloud nine,” he said. “We couldn’t even get her slowed down afterward. She’s over the moon.”

Racelyn Hadacek was this year's Hancock County Fair Princess runner-up. Other princess candidates included Cassie Schumacher, Ivey Ostercamp, Alivia Horstman, Kenley Abele, Adley Mae Hejlik, Avery Eekhoff, and Lillian Donaghy.

Fair Queen results

On the same night, Emma Goll of Garner was crowned as the Hancock County District Fair Queen. She will be a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School this fall. Goll is the daughter of Dan and Traci Goll of Garner. She was the fair's princess in 2014.

"I knew more what I was getting myself into this time and I'm excited to take over more big jobs," Goll said.

Her fair queen duties include handing out trophies at events for duration of the fair as well as representing Hancock County at the upcoming Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. She said that will require learning more interviewing skills before vying for the Iowa State Fair Queen title. She called it both exciting and nerve-wracking.

"There were a couple of girls older than me and I didn't really expect to win," Goll said. When my name was called, I was taken aback."

Goll also shows livestock at the fair. The G-H-V FFA member had the reserve champion market goat in one of the early competitions.

Jenna Pringnitz was the fair queen runner-up. Other 2022 fair queen candidates were Hannah Barker, Corrina King, Jenna Marchand, Lillian Thompson, and Abigail Wirtjes.

Early Results

The July 27 top awards at the 2022 Hancock County District Fair were as follows: Grand Champion Production Poultry- Casey Buffington of Northwest Chargers, Reserve Champion Production Poultry - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Grand Champion Mature Hen - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Reserve Champion Mature Hen - Jace Hendrikson of G-H-V FFA, Grand Champion Market Pen - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Reserve Champion Market Pen - Isabel Stromer of Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Special Market Broilers - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Reserve Champion Special Market Broilers - Paige Roberts of Concord Challengers, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Market - Patience Katter of Elcon Indians, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Market - Sam Katter of Elcon Indians, Overall Grand Champion Market Poultry - Evie Stromer of Concord Challengers, Overall Reserve Champion Market Poultry - Cole Lau of Elcon Indians, Grand Champion Fancy Chicken - Liliana Hill of West Hancock FFA, Reserve Champion Fancy Chicken - Krista Hill of Garfield Sluggers, Grand Champion Fancy Guinea - Ryker Haugland of Britt Broncos, Reserve Champion Fancy Guinea - Cami Haugland of Britt Broncos, Grand Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Weston Rosenmeyer of Prairie Future Farmers, Reserve Champion Miscellaneous Fancy - Krista Hejlik of Garfield Sluggers, Overall Grand Champion Fancy Poultry - Weston Rosenmeyer of Prairie Future Farmers, Overall Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry - Krista Hejlik of Garfield Sluggers, Junior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Emily Boothroyd of Britt Broncos, Senior Poultry Showmanship Champion - Reid Hendrickson of Garfield Sluggers, Advanced Poultry Showmanship Champion - Jace Hendrickson of G-H-V FFA.