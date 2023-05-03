“This will require companies constructing gathering lines to notify the IUB of construction and provide some related information, as well as send copies of any reports required for PHMSA directly to the IUB,” Higgins said. “I would like to note that gathering lines are regulated at the federal level by PHMSA, so there are a number of regulations we must comply with.”

Higgins said there was not previously a final definition of these gathering lines in the IUB rules. The Roeslein Alternative Energy project is projected to include 70 miles of gas gathering lines with construction to begin this year and be completed in mid-2024. Covered manure lagoons would be used to capture methane from livestock sites to be converted to renewable natural gas for transport. There are 24 hog farms to hook unto it in Wright County and one in Hancock County. It will utilize high density polyethylene pipe of 4-8-inch diameter. The pressure will be under 100 pounds per square inch, according to Higgins' project presentation to Hancock County supervisors earlier this year.