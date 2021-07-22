Registration open for Main to Main

Registration is now open for the Main to Main Marathon. Spots are available in the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K. Runners must register by Aug. 6.

All races but the 5K will be broken into age divisions. Every participant receives a medal, with the top finishers earning prizes. The race begins Aug. 21 at First Citizens Bank in Osage.

The $80 Boston Qualified marathon starts at 6:30 a.m., the $55 half marathon starts at 7 a.m., the $30 10K starts at 7:30 a.m., and the $20 5K starts at 8 a.m. Runners may register on the Cedar River Complex website.

There are no refunds.

According to the website, registration fees help pay for the necessary permits, police support, medical support, runners services, supplies and personnel to put on the race. The CRC is a non-profit organization and the race is put on by its staff members.

Bikes, strollers/joggers, roller blades, etc. are not allowed on the course due to safety reasons.

