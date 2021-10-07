Registration open for Growing Tree Preschool

Registration for the 2022-2023 school year at Growing Tree Preschool in Osage is officially open.

Growing Tree Preschool offers two different preschool programs: a two-day program for three year olds and a four-day program for four year olds.

The 4 year old class is held on Monday through Friday afternoons. A child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 15. According to the website, Growing Tree Preschool is a community partner with Lincoln Elementary School in Osage and it meets the same requirements in the 4 year old classroom.

The 3 year old class is held on Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday mornings.

According to its website, Growing Tree Preschool is a Christian early childhood learning center offering young children the opportunity to grow, to learn and to develop physically, spiritually, intellectually, socially and emotionally. In this setting, the child can continue to make steps toward independence, cooperating in a group setting and meeting new friends.

Registration may be completed online or in person/paper forms by contacting Katelyn Wittrock at 712-790-4583 or growingtree@osage.net. For more details, visit Growing Tree Preschool’s registration page at https://www.facebook.com/Growing-Tree-Preschool-863880670296250/.

Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to enroll their children today.

