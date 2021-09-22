Reece selected as 2021-22 class member in Leadership Iowa program

Chad Reece of Forest City, Winnebago Industries' director of corporate relations, is one of 40 leaders from across Iowa selected as members of the 2021-22 class of Leadership Iowa.
It is an issues awareness program of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation, with this year marking its 40th anniversary.
Reece is a member of the ABI board of directors, which is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state. These board members represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries.
“In its 40th year, Leadership Iowa continues its mission of providing leaders with resources and experience to encourage their continued involvement in communities across our state,” said Mike Ralston, president of ABI and a 1991 graduate of Leadership Iowa. “The leaders selected to this year’s class are supported by an extensive network of more than 1,200 alumni working to advance Iowa.”
At the time of the program’s inception in 1982, only three other such statewide programs existed in the country. Several locally focused leadership programs also began in Iowa that year, demonstrating the interest of state leaders in developing community solutions.
Today, this program continues to connect individuals representing organizations and communities in every corner of the state in order to inform, inspire, and engage participants for the betterment of Iowa.
Class members attend a series of eight two-day sessions between October and June. Each session gives participants an in-depth look at an important issue facing our state through discussions with local and statewide subject-matter experts, engaging activities, and unique opportunities. The sessions change each year to reflect the host communities and the most relevant information available.
This year’s host communities are Okoboji, Mount Pleasant, Pella, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Decorah and Iowa City. Session topics include agriculture and renewable resources, manufacturing, government, economic development and workforce, education and healthcare. The program culminates with ABI’s annual Taking Care of Business Conference, which will be held next year in Dubuque.