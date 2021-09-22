Reece selected as 2021-22 class member in Leadership Iowa program

Chad Reece of Forest City, Winnebago Industries' director of corporate relations, is one of 40 leaders from across Iowa selected as members of the 2021-22 class of Leadership Iowa.

It is an issues awareness program of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Foundation, with this year marking its 40th anniversary.

Reece is a member of the ABI board of directors, which is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state. These board members represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries.

“In its 40th year, Leadership Iowa continues its mission of providing leaders with resources and experience to encourage their continued involvement in communities across our state,” said Mike Ralston, president of ABI and a 1991 graduate of Leadership Iowa. “The leaders selected to this year’s class are supported by an extensive network of more than 1,200 alumni working to advance Iowa.”

At the time of the program’s inception in 1982, only three other such statewide programs existed in the country. Several locally focused leadership programs also began in Iowa that year, demonstrating the interest of state leaders in developing community solutions.