Reduced heat levels in Boman Fine Arts Center in process of being restored

Officials are working to restore full capacity to heating systems in the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City after loss of heat there in mid-December.

Issues with the center’s building-wide in-floor heating systems, which are tied to a floor-stair heating component, led to the heat loss. The energy efficient heating is located throughout the still quite new facility, which opened in October 2018. That includes the 630-seat auditorium production, mezzanine, and lobby areas.

“We don’t really have all the answers yet,” said Waldorf University Vice President of Plant and Ancillary Services Brian Keely, noting a loss of fluid that caused pump failures and related boiler shutdowns. “We’re looking into it and concentrating on keeping some of the heat on.”

The original installer, Kinseth Plumbing & Heating, is the contractor working on getting the system back toward full capacity, but it has been slow going, according to Keely. He said that three sets of boilers heat the fluid that is circulated via many zones tied to the boilers.

“As far as we know, a lack of water and food-grade, non-toxic antifreeze solution in the system caused pump failures,” Keely said. “Boilers shut down when pumps are not running. We’re looking for the solutions whether that means repairing or getting different pumps or modifying the system. We’re trying to get it at least functioning to where more heat is restored.”

Impacted by the loss of heat was a Forest City Community School District holiday concert that was postponed and rescheduled for a school gymnasium. BrickStreet Theatre’s final performances of its holiday show “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” on Dec. 16-18 were also affected. The shows continued amidst somewhat frigid conditions following the restoration of some heat from one-third of the center’s in-floor heating.

“It was chilly for the BrickStreet Theatre performances,” Keely said. “Waldorf classes are out for the holidays, but it is a big deal for the city and the schools. It’s an important building for the community, so we need to make sure we get it going as soon as possible.”

The center was only made possible by the collaboration of the Forest City Community School District, Waldorf University, and the City of Forest City, which partner in their use of the facility.

At the Dec. 19 Forest City council meeting, Mayor Ron Holland said a Kinseth representative provided him some assurance that “by Christmas, it could be warm enough to have events in there.”

Both Holland and Keely said that the area where leakage occurred can be turned off and isolated, allowing the remainder of the system to run. Then, it is a matter of getting existing pumps running again or, if necessary, getting new pumps. Holland said it could be up to 20 weeks to get all the right parts due to recent shipping constraints, but it appears a sufficient level of heating can be attained in the meantime.

Keely said officials were not currently aware of structural damage from the leak.

“There was no structural damage to the building other than the heat and whatever related equipment is damaged there,” Keely said. “We’re not 100% sure what it will take to get it back going at or near full capacity. It’s not necessarily that pumps are bad and could be issues with electronics, circuit boards, and those kinds of things that are associated with the pumps. They got one (pump) going by borrowing parts from another one.”

Keely said that in the short-term, workers would have the system going without the affected loop. In the long-term, he noted being unsure how practical it may be to tear into the area at the root of leaks.